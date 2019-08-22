Camden County travels to Cumming, Ga., to take on the West Forsyth Wolverines today at 7:30 p.m. as the two teams are ready for an all-out war to open up the season.
These two teams faced off last year in the opening game of the season a defense battle with Camden edging out the Wolverines 27-20. Camden went on to have a 7-4 overall and 1-2 in the region while West Forsyth went 6-6 and 4-1 in the region.
The Wolverines made it to the second round of the playoffs but lost to North Gwinnett 41-7. Camden on the other end got booted in the first round of the playoffs by Walton who defeated the Wildcats 40-20.
Like last year, Camden coach Bob Sphire expects this game to be a physical one.
“It’ll be a really physical blood bath,” Sphire said. “They’re going to be jacked up being at home, and they’ll be well prepared. I went and watched them last week, and you can tell they’ve put the work in and they’re going to tackle well. That’s a key in openers because that’s usually something to work on, but I expect their defense to bring the heat.”
Sphire said that they’re a well-coached team on both sides of the ball. West Forsyth is a power run football team with a dominant defense ran by David Shore.
Camden’s heading into Sphire’s third season as the head coach, and now the Wildcats should present a more balanced team. The Wildcats have had a salty defense the last couple of seasons, but now Logan Watson and that offense should get things going.
Sphire said that Watson cannot do it all himself and that he’s one part of the team. He said that his goal is to have a football team that can win in different ways. Sphire said that he wants the team to be ready on both sides of the ball so whoever needs to carry the team to get that win, it can happen.
West Forsyth returns its starting quarterback this year as well with Drew Southern heading into his junior season.
The Wolverines have weapons as the Wildcats do, and these two offenses can make things happen. Last season’s game went to the wire in the fourth quarter, and 2019’s matchup should be no different.
Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. at West Forsyth High School in Cumming, Ga.