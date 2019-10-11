Camden County traveled to South Carolina and took on Colleton and handled its business, winning 49-12 on Friday night.
The Wildcats improve to 7-0 on the season as they will now head into region play.
Coach Bob Sphire said the team took care of business on the road tonight as the Wildcats recorded back-to-back road victories.
After the first quarter, Camden led 8-6 after Andre Rogers scored the two-point conversion.
It wasn’t Logan Watson under center tonight for the Wildcats rather sophomore Josh Brown.
Brown completed 11-of-17 passes for 278 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.
The Wildcats put together a pretty balanced offense as Jamie Felix, and Daryl Williams helped out in the ground game. Felix had 15 carries for 61 yards, averaging four yards a carry and three touchdowns. Williams contributed six carries for 52 yards and averaged 8.7 yards a touch.
Junior wideout Shawn Hardy led the team in receiving with two catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Chamber Roberts was the other wideout Brown threw a touchdown pass to as he had three catches for 73 yards.
Camden’s defense made things happen, as well. Hudson Tucker recovered a fumble and scored. Keith Giddens and Anthony Hunt both recorded an interception in the second quarter as well. Those two interceptions helped get the momentum going for the secondary and the defense.
“Relative to the opponent, the defense’s performance was kind of lukewarm,” Sphire said. “We struggled in the secondary to start, but after those two interceptions, it helped get the momentum going.”
Camden opens up region play next week against a tough Colquitt County team at home. The Wildcats will look to build off these back-to-back road wins and keep the momentum going into the next three region games.
“It wasn’t a bad performance tonight, and it was pretty good carry over from last week,” Sphire said. “We took care of business despite a slow start. We wanted some kind of momentum going into region play, so hopefully, these two road games helped us do that.”