The Camden County Wildcats’ defense blocked a field goal attempt that would have enabled Valdosta High to tie the game midway through the fourth quarter.

Instead, Dylan Higginbotham blocked the short field goal attempt giving Camden the ball back on the Valdosta 18 yard line with 6:44 remaining in the game. That was all the time Camden needed to grind out the remainder of the game for a 17-14 win over the No. 3 ranked, Class 7-A team in the state.

