Camden County’s football team hits the road for the opening round of the GHSA Class 7A playoffs as the Wildcats take on Parkview.
The Wildcats have had some time off as they wrapped up their season two weeks ago against Lowndes County in a close 28-21 loss. As for the Panthers, they fell to Brookwood last week 35-25.
Head coach Bob Sphire will be back on the sidelines after missing the Lowndes game due to illness. He said the break has been good for them before the playoffs.
“The open week, we didn’t know who we were going to play, so we didn’t do any game planning toward anybody in particular, but that was OK,” Sphire said. “This is still a weird year — we didn’t have spring practice, summer camps and didn’t have much of a preseason. With the new offenses system, we’re still installing. That open week was a good week for us to just work on ourselves.”
Parkview has a team full of talent, but offensively running back Cody Brown is one of the best in the state. He’s a four-star recruit according to 247Sport’s algorithm and committed to the University of Tennessee in the summer.
He’s rushed for 807 yards on 108 carries and seven touchdowns this season. Brown’s also got five games with over 100 yards and averages 7.5 yards a rush.
Sphire said they’ve got to stop him, or it’s going to be a long game.
“He’s the biggest key to their offense. If he’s able to run the ball, we’ll be in for a long night,” Sphire said. “They throw the ball extremely well too. They’re a very balanced football team. The quarterback throws the corner routes really well. He’s dropped some really good quarter route throws in for big plays to his receivers. Their running back is the key.”
As for Parkview’s defense, Sphire said they’re going to have a four-man front with a lot of experience throughout all the positions.
“They’re pretty physical up front. I think they’re kind of built to stop the run first,” Sphire said. “They’ve got a lot of experience in the secondary. This is a team that made a deep run in the playoffs the last couple of years.”
While that defense will likely try to stop the run first, the Wildcats will look to Jamie Felix and company to tote the rock towards a victory. With Shawn Hardy still out due to injury and now Hudson Tucker, Camden will have to alter some things to be successful.
“Jamie’s probably about 80 percent, which is really good. I mean, Jamie’s 80 percent is better than a lot of people 100 percent,” Sphire said. “Daryll Williams finally got his cast off from his hand surgery, so he’ll be able to play some running back. So that’s nice.
“Offensively, we’ve got to take care of the football, and we’ve got to be run the football against them. We don’t have as much ability to throw the ball downfield without Shawn. So we’ve got to take some underneath stuff, some high percentage throws, and hopefully, somebody can shake loose, break a tackle and make a play.”
While Camden’s missing some of their star guys out there, the key to winning this game will be on special teams. Their kickers must give Parkview long field situations.
“Our punter has got to have a good night. We gotta, keep them in long field situations,” Sphire said. “They’re really good in the red zone. So we don’t need to put our defense in bad situations with turnovers or poor kicking game execution.
“I think if we make them have a long field, even though we don’t have Hudson, that gives us a better chance. Tackling that running back is going to be the biggest thing. We’ll be in for a long night if we don’t do a good job tackling him.”
Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. today at Parkview’s stadium in Lilburn