The Camden County Wildcats (3-0) travel to Marietta to take on No. 9 Blue Devils (1-1), at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Northcutt Stadium.
After a crazy week of trying to find a new opponent after the Beacon Hill (Va.) situation, the Wildcats have their first tough 7A test of the season.
With Beacon Hill out of the picture and Inlet Grove (Fla.) taking the field against Camden, the game was played.
Camden came out of the gate rolling, scoring 51 points in the first half.
The starters on both sides of the ball had an opportunity to rest the entirety of the second half and the Wildcats walked away with a 51-18 victory.
Now, the Wildcats led by head coach Jeff Herron, face their toughest test of the year as they head to Marietta.
The Blue Devils are ranked ninth by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and beat the McEachern Indians soundly by a score of 42-21 to earn their first win of the season.
“I’m not gonna say I wanted it, but we really kind of need to find out where we are at,” Herron said of the matchup. “Certainly going there and playing them. They are very, very much improved and like they did two years ago when they were state champions. We know we got our hands full. We need to see that and it will be a good gauge to see where we are at and where we need to work on.”
As to how the team will stay focused on the long five-hour bus ride, Herron believes it’s easier than being at school with a home game.
“You have them and they are by themselves or with their teammates,” Herron said. “I think sometimes traveling like that makes it easier to be focused.”
The Wildcats will have to be focused on both sides of the ball, as they enter enemy territory.
Marrieta is a pass-heavy school and in its matchup versus McEachern, quarterback Tyler Hughes picked apart the opposing defense. Hughes threw for 350 yards on 25-for-36 passing with four touchdowns to one interception.
Herron doesn’t know if his defense will necessarily be able to stop Hughes from throwing the ball on the Wildcat’s defense.
“We just have to try and slow them down,” Herron said of Marietta’s passing game. “They are extremely good. He was 25-36 for over 300 yards last week. If he completes that high of a percentage against us it won’t be good. We got to try and just limit what they can do.”