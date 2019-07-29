Camden County coach Bob Sphire and a few of his coaches decided to take a visit to Purdue and then Notre Dame to meet with coaches like many high school coaches do from time to time.
While on the visit at Notre Dame, Sphire sat down with head coach Brian Kelly and talked about leadership and the Fighting Irish’s accountability program.
Sphire found out quickly that Camden’s Elite 11 program was almost identical to what Kelly was doing at Notre Dame.
One of the things that Sphire noticed was how many of the Notre Dame players were over the line of excellence, and so he asked Kelly if it was usually like this. The conversation lasted all of 30 minutes, but it was something that Kelly said that Sphire took home with him.
He said Kelly told him the current team at Notre Dame was one that did what they were supposed to on and off the field. This team has bought entirely into the program. Not all of the teams did that, but this current one did.
Sphire said that after he had that conversation, he felt like he had a similar style group at Camden.
While on the visit, Notre Dame rolled out the red carpet for them and allowed full access and treated them very well. Sphire noted that he didn’t expect that from a school like Notre Dame because well it was Notre Dame, but he said it was totally different.
By seeing the results for Notre Dame, Sphire saw the similarities, and that itself is a great selling point to kids because they see if they start it now in high school, they’ll be ready for programs like Notre Dame.
Camden’s Elite 11 program consists of 11 principles that the coaches score players on, and if a player is doing everything he is supposed to in regards to the 11 things, then his score is an 80. However, there are opportunities for players to get bonus points.
The 11 principles that Camden scores in its program are attendance, attitude, effort, academics, discipline, football IQ, strength, nutrition, speed, power, and love.
Each principle is worth a certain amount of points to the total scores. Attendance is 20 points, attitude and effort combine for 20 points, academics is 10 points, discipline is 20 points, and football IQ is worth 10 points as well.
The weight room categories, along with the love factor, is how the teams earn bonus points.
Camden does the Elite 11 strictly in the offseason as the team just wrapped up its summer phase of it.
After each phase, the winning team gets T-shirts along with a championship belt. Some other perks include getting their food first at team meals and getting team shirts, among other things first. It allows them to get rewarded for holding themselves accountable.
Camden strength coach Matt Mays is the one who issues the shirt and is one of the big factors to the success that Camden’s had so far with this program.
“Coach Saban has his Scott Cochran well coach Sphire has his Matt Mays,” Sphire said about what Mays means to this program.
Sphire said he the entire team wasn’t above the line, and that there were still some knuckleheads here and there, but for the most part, this team is above the line. Because the key players are above the line, he feels like each week they’ll have a chance.
“That’s where I get excited because that means you got a chance,” Sphire said. “That means they’re hungry to compete. I know what kind of schedule we’re playing, and I think when you have a team that is working like our kids are working, and most of the key are working above the line of expectation, then you got a chance every time to show up.”
Camden’s summer phase wrapped up on Saturday, and the team announced which of the teams won that phase. The team that won has Hunter Guarino and Micah Morris. Their team put together 101.15 points with only three of the 20 members scoring under the 80 mark.
Second place went to the team led by Jordan Phillips and Logan Watson, who scored 100.15 and had five members under the 80 mark.
It was a tight race, but what Sphire seemed the most excited about was that so many of his players hit above the line of excellence and heading into the season it’ll carry over onto the football field.
“I know what we’re lining up against, and I ’m not sitting here fretting what everybody else has,” Sphire said about his team. “I’m enjoying coaching what we have. I ’m having coaching these guys, and they’re a blast to coach.”
Camden opens up the season on the road against West Forsyth at 7 p.m. on Aug. 23.