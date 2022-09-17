Camden didn’t have the best game Friday at Chris Gilman Stadium, but we’re not talking about the Wildcats.
Camden Hartzell, quarterback of the Somerset Academy Panthers, was harassed throughout the game by the Wildcats defense. Camden County, 3-2, ran roughshod over Somerset, in what Coach Jeff Herron called a “near perfect” first half.
The Wildcats got on the scoreboard early on a blocked punt Sharmarion Gibbs, who recovered the ball in the end zone for a Camden touchdown less than two minutes into the game.
Gibbs put the Wildcats on the scoreboard about two minutes later with a sack of the punter and recovery of the ball in the end zone for a 14-0 lead.
The next possession for the Panthers, 2-2, ended with a fumble at midfield, recovered by Ian Pederson. Nine plays later, all runs, the Wildcats scored on a 4-yard run by Ja’Marley Riddle to give Camden a 21-0 lead.
Trey Young intercepted a Hartzell pass for the Wildcats late in the first quarter. It took Camden six plays to score on a 16-yard run by Jaden Dailey for a 28-0 lead early in the second quarter.
After forcing Somerset to punt, the Wildcats drove down the field again, this time with the drive ending with a 41-yard field goal and a 31-0 lead.
The Panthers scored on the next drive thanks to penalties that put them on the 15-yard line, where it took two plays to get on the scoreboard, cutting the Camden lead to 31-7.
Camden responded with a kickoff return by Quan Floyd left the Wildcats at midfield. The scoring drive was capped with three consecutive runs of 17, 11, and 9 yards by Floyd ending with a touchdown and a 38-7 lead.
After forcing a Panthers punt, Camden scored again in three plays, ending with a 17-yard touchdown run by Dailey, his second of the half, for a 45-7 lead at the half.
A running clock led to a scoreless third quarter, but Camden scored on a 44-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter for a 48-7 lead.
The Wildcats gave up to late touchdowns, with most of the starters on the sidelines, to end the game with a 48-21 victory.
“I thought we played a great first half,” Herron said. “It was a good homecoming win.”