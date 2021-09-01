The Camden County Wildcats (2-0) were able to run through Glynn Academy’s defense as they won 46-21 last week. The Wildcats racked up 533 rushing yards and five touchdowns against the Terrors in their first full game of action.
“It’s what we try doing, it’s what we focus on,” said Camden head coach Jeff Herron. “We try and hang our hat on trying to be able to run the football. We were surprised by that certainly against Glynn.
"They do a really good job defensively in the past. We were surprised that we were able to do that. It is what we try to do every week and what we try and hang our hat on.”
So far, in the one-and-a-half games of action, the Wildcats have rushed for 735 yards and eight touchdowns.
Camden is averaging 367.5 rushing yards a game, and although it’s early in the season, the ground game has equated for more than 87 percent of their offense.
Star running backs Jamie Felix and Jake Lindsey have carried the bulk of the carries in Herron’s wing-T offense. Felix, a four-star running back prospect, has rushed for 224 yards on 18 carries with two touchdowns, while Lindsey has added for 198 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just nine carries.
“It’s always been a big part of our offense,” Herron said of the run game. “The fact that you can’t key in on one guy. In some games, one position gets more carries than the others depending on what the defenses are doing.
"Jamie (Felix) would be a great weapon no matter what offense you are running. We can put him in there and they are not exactly sure he’s going to get the ball and that makes him even more effective.”
With Camden leading 24-0 through three-quarters of play, Glynn Academy was finally able to put points on the board in the fourth quarter. The Terrors scored 21 points in the final period, and Herron said it’s certainly concerning that his defense gave up that many points in the final quarter of play.
“Yes, it was frustrating,” Herron said. “But we went back and looked at the film and things that we were playing really well in the first half were the same things they were running in the fourth quarter. They were just having more success. I think fatigue played a part of it, I think our physical and mental toughness is not as good as it needs to be yet. Glynn played a part in it. They got better as the game wore on,”
“From that standpoint, it is concerning, it is certainly something we got to work on. It is the first time we have played four quarters this year. We didn't handle it as well as I would have liked.”
Camden County will get its chance Friday when it hosts Beacon Hill Home School (Va.) at 7:30 p.m.