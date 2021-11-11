The Camden County Wildcats travel to Kennesaw to take on the North Cobb Warriors, in the first round of the Class 7A state playoffs tonight.
Jeff Herron returns to the playoffs as coach of the Wildcats after leading them to 13 straight appearances and three state titles in his first tenure with the school.
His homecoming return hasn’t been the easiest of rides for many who predicted Camden would make a deep run in the 7A Playoffs.
The Wildcats, (4-6, 0-3), finished the regular season on a five-game losing streak. In all but one of their six losses this season, the team led for a majority of the second halves.
After three tough losses to Region 1-7A foes that were winnable for Camden County, a bye week came at the right time.
“We had a bye week, and it came at a good time quite honestly,” Herron said. “Because the way we lost that last game was painful. It gave us a few extra days to get over it. Hopefully, we have but we have a long rough trip ahead of us this Friday against a really good opponent. We will see how much we have grown.”
Herron said this week’s preparations have been normal, no different than how they would treat any of their regular season games. Instead, it’s all about the players knowing the circumstances they are in.
“Everything is amped up and everybody has got to be better,” Herron said. “Everything has to got to be better and you hope that they can handle that. If you don’t, then you have to turn in your equipment next week.”
Now, the Wildcats have to face off against a North Cobb team that won the Region 3-7A title with ease. The Warriors (9-1, 5-0) finished the regular season on a nine-game winning streak after losing their regular-season opener to Buford.
North Cobb is averaging 37.4 points per game, ranking them the fourth-highest scoring team in 7A. Defensively, they are allowing just 14.1 points a game and have created 19 sacks and eight interceptions.
Quarterback Malachi Singleton is a dual-threat star who has been the key to the Warriors’ offense this season. As a passer, Singleton has completed 74.5 percent of his throws for 1,974 yards and 16 touchdowns to two interceptions. He has also rushed for 755 yards and 15 touchdowns on 130 carries.
Singleton and the rest of the supporting cast of Warriors players are led by head coach Shane Queen. In his 16 years as the coach at North Cobb, Queen has won four region championships and has appeared in one semifinal game in the 2012 season.
Herron admires the hard work Queen has put in to build North Cobb into a top high school in the Atlanta area.
“Shane’s done a really good job there,” Herron said. “I’ve known Shane for a long time, and he’s a really good football coach. He has built an excellent program, and he had a really good year last year. They have had several good years. They had an influx of talent this year which certainly happens in metro Atlanta.
“Sometimes, kids start moving into schools, and he got a lot of move-ins this year. He would have been good anyway but he got a lot of kids moving into the school district. They have got a really assembled great amount of talent on both sides of the ball. It’s a very tall task for us because Shane’s a good coach with a very talented team.”
Camden has a very tall task at hand as Herron acknowledged, but the Wildcats have put up a fight in every game.
Offensively, the Wildcats are averaging 31 points a game and are rushing for 264 yards a game. On the defensive side of the ball, they are allowing 26.2 points a game but have been menacing on the field. They’ve recorded 12 sacks, 11 interceptions, and seven fumble recoveries during the regular season.
The record may show one thing, but the Wildcats have been inching closer and closer to snapping that losing streak and upsetting teams.
“You hope that’s the case,” Herron said about figuring it out. “Certainly, we have been telling them all year that we have been getting closer all year. It would be nice if we weren’t playing somebody as good as North Cobb. Again, it’s who we have to play and it’s who we have to prove ourselves against. hopefully, we will be ready for it (tonight).”