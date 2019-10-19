The Camden County Wildcats suffered their first loss of the season 34-17 Friday night to Colquitt County at Chris Gilman Stadium.
Camden (7-1, 0-1 in region) played a close game against the No. 2 Packers (7-1, 1-0) through the first three quarters before two quick fourth quarter scored put the game out of reach for the Wildcats.
Jamie Felix returned the opening kickoff 53 yards to give the Wildcats great field position on the Packers’ 17 yard line. Quarterback Josh Brown tossed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Jamie Felix on the following play to give Camden County a 7-0 lead with about 30 seconds into the game.
Colquitt responded on its first possession, driving the ball 81 years in six plays, capped with a 4-yard touchdown pass by Jaycee Harden to T. Sanders. A missed extra point left the Packers trailing 7-6.
On the following possession, Camden was driving down the field when Colquitt recovered a fumble that appeared to be an incomplete shovel pass. The Packers were forced to punt after failing to get a first down and Felix returned the ball 58 yards for a touchdown and a 14-6 Wildcats lead.
Felix ended the game with 136 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown.
Colquitt returned the following kickoff to the Camden 45-yard-line. Five plays later, Harden completed a 35-yard touchdown pass to Sanders to narrow the score to 14-13 with more than two minutes remaining in the first quarter.
The two teams traded possessions until midway in the second quarter when Colquitt started a drive on its own 10 yard line, driving the ball the length of the field, ending the drive with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Di Wheeler to give the Packers a 20-14 lead.
Camden responded 10-play drive ending with a short field goal to narrow the deficit to 20-17 at halftime.
After the teams played scoreless ball in the third quarter, the Packers had a six play drive that ended with a Daijun Edwards pass to Tucker Pitts to give Colquitt a 27-17 lead.
Camden’s next possession ended with a bad snap that gave the Packers the ball on the 2-yard line. One play later, Daijun Edwards ran the ball in for a touchdown for a 34-17 lead with about eight minutes left in the game. Edwards ended the game with 100 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.
Harden threw three touchdown passes of 44, 35 and 16 yards for the Packers, while completing 18 of 35 passes for 259 yards.
After the game, Camden head football coach Bob Sphire said he was tempted to go for a touchdown instead of a field goal to end the first half but he was thinking ahead to the playoff format and thought it was important to put points on the board.
He said the final score was not an indication of how close and competitive the game was.
“Anyone familiar with this program can see how much this team has progressed,” he said. “They’re the most balanced team we’ve played this year."
It doesn't get any easier for Camden next week when the Wildcats host No. 1 Lowndes.