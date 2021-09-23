Camden County (4-1) travel to Douglas to take on the No.5 Coffee Trojans (5-0), tonight at 7:30 p.m.
The Wildcats responded after their 40-17 loss to Marietta, with a thumping on Oakleaf by a score of 50-6.
“I do think we bounced back pretty well,” Camden County head coach Jeff Herron said. “It was homecoming week, and you always wonder if that’s a distraction. We seemed to be pretty focused and pretty sharp in the first half. Felt like it was positive that we put the Marietta game behind us and played pretty well.’
In the homecoming game against Oakleaf, the Wildcats ran for 509 yards with running back Deonte Cole being the stand-out in the backfield. He rushed for 204 yards on 11 carries and punched it in the end zone three times.
The Wildcats are averaging 39 points a game and roughly 330 yards rushing on the ground.
Camden will now face off against Coffee who share a similar opponent in Glynn Academy. The Trojans beat down on the Terrors and walked away from Glynn County Stadium with a 42-0 win.
When facing an opponent like Coffee, who are threats in Class 5A, Herron made sure to watch film on all five games of Coffee’s and not just the Glynn Academy game.
“When you watch film, you look for people and things that are similar to what you do,” Herron said. “We watch all of them to find things like that. Certainly, I know they beat Glynn pretty good and that’s a cause for concern. We think they got a really good football team.”
In the win over Glynn, Maurice Turner, a Louisville commit had 222 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns. Herron is keeping a strong eye on Turner but isn’t focusing solely on the three-star receiver.
“You certainly have to be aware of him,” Herron said. “He’s a great football player and he makes you pay in a lot of ways. You gotta be aware of where he’s at all times. The hard part is they have a lot of weapons. They got other guys who can run the ball and the quarterback (Justin Swords) is a really good player. They got really good receivers besides Maurice Turner. He’s a special player but they got several that are really good football players.”
Camden County has been a force in their four victories, beating their opponents by an average margin of victory of 33.25 points.
A cause for concern about the Wildcats is they are blowing out opponents in their victories and struggling to stay ready for all four quarters in their lone loss so far.
Herron will be looking for continuous improvement from his team as they inch closer and closer to Region 1-7A play.
“We don’t start region for three more weeks,” Herron said. “As crazy as it is and late as it is, we are wanting to try and improve in these next three weeks.”