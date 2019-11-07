Camden County football heads on the road tonight for its final regular-season game against Tift County. The last couple of weeks haven’t gone in the Wildcats favor, but now they look to avenge themselves and clinch a spot in the playoffs.
This week the Wildcats take on the Blue Devils as both schools look to get their first region win. Two weeks ago, Camden lost to Lowndes County 45-13.
Tift County is a predominately run-dominate team as they average 185.6 rushing yards versus the 45.9 they average through the air.
Camden’s front seven needs to be ready to stack the box and control the line of scrimmage.
Tift’s leading rushers are Jeffery Butler and Walt Jackson. Butler has 64 carries for 435 yards and two touchdowns. He also plays on the defense for the Blue Devils as he’s collected 22 solo and 30 total tackles. Butler’s forced two fumbles and recovered one of them.
He’s a versatile player for the Blue Devils that the Wildcats will have to circle on both sides of the ball.
Jackson is also an athlete that plays both ways for the Blue Devils. He has 10 solo and 19 total tackles. Offensively, Jackson has 77 carries for 319 yards and three touchdowns.
Tift’s starting quarterback is senior Joe Almond, who is 26-of-72 for 239 yards through the air with no touchdowns and six interceptions. On the ground, he is the team’s third-leading rusher with 67 carries for 227 yards and two touchdowns.
Defensively, Tift County has some playmakers. As a whole, the Blue Devils have 15 sacks, 43 tackles for loss, 31 quarterback hurries, 14 pass deflections, two interceptions, and six forced fumbles.
The Blue Devils leading tackler is junior J.D. Bengston, who has 40 solo and 63 total tackles. He averages seven tackles per game and has three sacks on the season. Bengston also has five tackles for loss, as well.
Behind him is a sophomore defensive end, Tyre West. He has 30 solo tackles, 47 total, and averages 5.2 a game. West has one fumble recovery, 12 quarterback hurries and 10 tackles for loss.
Camden’s also got a strong rush attack it likes to use. However, the Wildcats can also sling it through the air. With one game left, Camden averages 214.9 through the air and 153.8 yards on the ground.
They’ve got a dynamic running back duo in Jamie Felix and Daryl Williams. Felix has 103 carries for 665 yards, eight touchdowns, and averages 6.5 yards each carry. Williams has 75 carries for 448 yards, four scores, and averages six yards a touch.
If these two get going, Tift’s defensive front may have a hard time stopping them. However, the Wildcats passing game can hurt the Blue Devils as well.
Senior quarterback Logan Watson and sophomore Joshua Brown have been the two primary signal callers this year. Watson’s completed 98-of-160 for 1,430 yards, 19 touchdowns, and three interceptions. As for Brown, in the five games he’s played in, he completed 29-of-44 for 457 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions.
One of the two favorite targets is Shawn Hardy, a junior wideout. Hardy has 29 catches for 532 yards and seven touchdowns. Another is Chamar Roberts, who has 17 catches for 395 yards and seven scores as well.
Camden’s got plenty of playmakers on the offense, but the defense will have to find a way to keep Tift’s offense off the field.
The Wildcat’s defense as a whole has 37 tackles for loss, 23 sacks, 50 quarterback hurries, eight interceptions, eight fumble recoveries, seven forced fumbles, and 19 pass deflections.
After starting out 7-0, Camden’s had two tough weeks in a row. The Wildcats need some confidence, and it can happen against Tift County.
These two teams are fighting for third place in the region and a decent seed in the playoffs. Camden and Tift kick off at 7:30 tonight as both schools are itching to get another win.