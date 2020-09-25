After their road trip to Jacksonville last week that gave Camden County’s football team their second win of the season, the Wildcats return home to host the Marietta Blue Devils tonight in a Class 7A showdown.
The Wildcats are looking to earn their third straight win this season as they’re taking on a rebuilding Blue Devils squad.
The Wildcats are looking to fill some roles, giving some young guys a shot. Fall is officially here, and coach Bob Sphire said this week at practice has been fine, especially with this weather.
“This time of year can be really hot, but it’s been quite breezy and cooler, so you could tell that was that put a little more pep in their step,” Sphire said. “So we’ve got good work in — got a bunch of young guys rolling in because we still have guys out. It’s an opportunity for a bunch of guys to get an opportunity they maybe wouldn’t have, so we’re looking forward to how they’ll do Friday night.”
That group of young guys includes a handful of sophomores and a freshman running back who has had big shoes to fill.
Saige Roche is going to get some key reps at receiver for the Wildcats tonight. Some other sophomores that Sphire is looking to step up this week are Xavier Holzendorf, Quan Floyd and Brayden Ritz.
Freshman, Jaden Dailey is also a youngster that the Wildcats have leaned heavily on him this season with Jamie Felix and Daryl Williams still not available. With the extra workload, Daily has tallied 47 carries for 114 yards and three touchdowns.
As for receivers, Deonte Cole is someone who has stepped up and amassed 12 catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns.
Defensively, the Wildcats will be challenged as the Blue Devils have plenty of playmakers on the field. However, Marietta is a team that likes to throw the ball — especially screen passes.
Last week, Camden’s defensive line came up big for them as Hudson Tucker earned three solo sacks. They caused havoc in the backfield, and Sphire said the line saved them last week.
However, this week, they will have to take on another talented quarterback in Tyler Hughes, Harrison Bailey’s backup. Bailey is now at Tennessee, and while the Blue Devils easily won most of their games last year, Hughes only managed to throw for 179 yards in seven appearances.
Hughes played in the opening game for Marietta but went down with a concussion, so he missed McEachern loss. He went 18-of-29 for 217 yards and three touchdowns in his one appearance this season.
The Blue Devils also have junior wideout Kamryn Petty, who has 15 catches for 150 and two scores. There is also sophomore Christian Mathis, who leads the team with nine catches for 179 yards, three scores and averages 19.9 yards a catch.
Sphire said Hughes makes things happen.
“The quarterback, he can get the ball downfield, he can throw the deep outs across the field, but he can he’s very accurate on the screen too,” Sphire said. “So they missed that last week with a sophomore quarterback — that kid’s going to be good too. You can tell the difference in the placement of his throws. In the opening game, the receivers and running backs, even on their screens, got a lot of really well-placed throws where they can catch and run downhill.”
Camden also has a guy at quarterback who is also gaining a lot of experience. Joshua Brown has seemed to become the starter for the Wildcats as he’s gotten most of the snaps.
So far this season, he’s averaging about 168.3 yards a game through the air. Brown almost had a costly mistake last week against Raines. Despite that mistake, Sphire said he saw Brown start taking the offensive reins.
“We’re starting to be able to tag or call to a pass concept here or there, and he understand — why we’re doing it, what to look for,” Sphire said. “The communication between series in terms of what he’s seeing, he started to digest a lot better. You can see the growth process happening with him.
“He made a really bad decision in the second half — threw a pick-six. The beauty of it was he went out and played the next play as if it didn’t happen. He’s a competitor and put it behind him. You take that play out of the game, and he played well the other night against a very athletic Raines team. So I see a lot of positive growth in him.”
Camden County and Marietta kickoff at 7:30 p.m. as the Wildcats look to make it three straight wins, and the Blue Devils look to get back on track after a tough loss.