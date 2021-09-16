The Camden County Wildcats (3-1) look to rebound after suffering their first defeat of the season, as they host Oakleaf (Fla.) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
For two and a half quarters against Marietta, the Wildcats went back and forth with the Blue Devils in a tough 7A matchup.
Midway through the third quarter, Marietta took the lead and never looked back on Camden as they closed out the end of the second half on a 26-3 run to give them the 40-17 win.
As they were soundly defeated, head coach Jeff Herron was pleased with the whole trip and how much the team still has to learn after facing their toughest test of the season.
“I was pleased with the way we played for 2.5 quarters,” Herron said of the team’s performance. “I feel like it will be good for us down the road. We didn’t finish and like I said last week, it was really the first test and the first time we had been stressed into the fourth quarter. As coaches and players, we didn’t handle it as well as I’d hoped. Hopefully, that game and that loss will be an eye-opener for us and we will be able to handle it better next time.”
In the contest against Marietta, the team gave up 404 yards of offense (217 in the air and 187 yards on the ground).
Herron said the team did nothing different in practice this week and knows the tough test allowed the team to see that they need to be ready to play four full quarters to win slugfests.
“I think it’s just a process of trying to continue with our mental toughness and our physical toughness,” Herron said. “Continuing that for four full quarters and overtime if needed. Again, we hadn’t been asked to do that yet and now we have and we realize that we weren’t as ready for it as we thought. In practice, we are trying to focus a little longer, push a little longer, work a little longer so that the next time we will be.”
Now, the Wildcats welcome Oakleaf (2-1) who’s also coming off of a loss.
Oakleaf’s offense averages roughly 300 yards on the ground, and Herron knows his defense will be in a tough physical bout tonight.
“What concerns me with them is, they are a downhill running team, and they have got three really really good backs,” Herron said. “A couple of them have been banged up a little bit but every time one gets hurt, they bring in another one who seems to be just as good. We are going to have to deal with that. We hear a few of them are coming back. Between their physical offensive line, those running backs, and the quarterback’s ability to throw it to those big-play receivers, it really makes you be on your toes.”
The two schools squared off last year, and the Wildcats were able to leave Florida with a 25-12 victory. Now, with Herron back on the sidelines, don’t expect the game to be any different than last year.
“We are expecting it to be really another good test for us,” Herron said. “Both of us suffered our first defeat last week and it comes down to who’s going to finish licking their wounds first and put that one behind them and be ready to go.”