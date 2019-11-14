Camden County hits the road for another long road test as they take on Marietta for the first round of the GHSA Region 1-7A state playoffs.
The Wildcats finished the regular season with a 30-20 victory over Tift County last week, which helped secure them the No. 3 seed in the 7A standings with a record of 8-2 overall and 1-2 in the region.
As for Marietta, the Blue Devils finished up the regular season last week with a 41-14 win over Kennesaw Mountain. After wrapping up the season 8-2 overall and 4-1 in region play, Marietta is a two-seed.
MaxPreps has Marietta as the No. 5 school in Georgia and the No. 40 team in the country, and for a good reason. In the Blue Devils senior class, there are 17 members with a Rivals scouting account.
Of those 17, there is five-star, Arik Gilbert, the No. 2 player in the state and No. 11 overall. Then there are three 4-stars with four-year starting quarterback Harrison Bailey leading the way. The other two 4-stars are on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive back Rashad Torrence II and B.J. Ojulari are both respectable four stars on Rivals, and all four of these guys will play in the SEC at the next level.
“I’ve coached the last three years in the Army Adidas All-American game out in San Antonio, and I think that’s who we’re getting ready to play,” Camden coach Bob Sphire said. “They got talent on top of talent. I think they’ve got 13 or 14 Division 1 guys. They’re just talented and explosive on offense. Nobody talks about their defense, but we’ve broken down almost ten games that we haven’t seen a run over 14 yards that their defense has given up yet. They’re just a super talented football team.”
Camden is no pushover either, but with Marietta have a stout rush defense, the Wildcats will have to keep airing it out, so they can spread out the defense and hopefully use Jamie Felix and Daryl Williams.
“They’re mostly a four-down football team, and the one defensive end that’s committed to LSU (Ojulari) is really hard to block,” Sphire said. “We usually throw a little bit more to set up the run, and that’s kind of what’s gotten us to 8-2, so we won’t deviate from our basic approach to the game.”
It’s Sphire’s third season at Camden and has preached about the process all season. Despite having two tough losses to Colquitt and Lowndes, he thinks that this team is finally getting some swagger back after beating Tift last week.
“It’s taken a couple of years to get the guys back in believing they can win big games and be back in the hunt as far as feeling they deserve to win and compete against anybody,” Sphire said. “So I think that got their swagger back a little bit at least. That’s just part of the process. The more we win, the more confident they will be.”
Sphire said that this week for Camden to defeat a team like Marietta, his team would have to perform like Minnesota did last week.
Those things that the Gophers did right are what Sphire hopes happens tonight against the Blue Devils.
“I think this is a game for us to win, we’re going to have to look back at the end of the game, and we probably have 20-25 first downs, kept drives alive with key plays on third downs,” Sphire said. “Maybe steal a possession or two if we have a chance in the kicking game or something like that. Then you kind of hope that you have a lucky bounce here or there every now and then. Sometimes to make a run in 7A ball, you’ve got to have that.”
One thing the Wildcats have in their favor is their ability to play on the road and be successful. Since Sphire took the job in 2017, Camden’s 6-6 on the road, but this season the Wildcats are 4-0.
Most coaches, including Sphire, aren’t always excited about having to take on a team on the road and play in what he called the Devil’s den. However, he said that sometimes these long road trips help the players focus more.
“Sometimes, when you get away like this you actually can get their attention a little more, you can dial in a little bit deeper on the details of the game plan and we kind of look at that as an opportunity.”
Sphire and his staff know what kind of challenge tonight holds, but as his North Gwinnett team did in 2012 when it defeated Grayson, there’s always a chance.
“If you go in and you give it your best shot, and you stay focus on the things you prepare for, then you always have a chance,” Sphire said. “We don’t have any illusions about the tough draw that we got in this deal, that’s just part of it. We’re going to go take that shot.”
Winner of this game will either take on Central Gwinnett or Milton next Friday.