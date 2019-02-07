National Signing Day is always big for high school football players, but it’s also an important one for athletes playing other sports.
At Camden County High School, athletes playing in five different sports signed their offers at a ceremony on Wednesday.
Twelve football players will play at the next level. Logan Berryhill will play at the University of South Florida while The University of the Cumberlands signed two players in Tristin Berryhill and Gary Brewington.
Jalen Davis signed with Georgia Military College. Trace Dorminy is headed to West Point to play for Army. Devin Harris signed with Reinhardt University. Devin Howard will play at Savannah State. Myson Livingston signed with University of Pikeville. Cade Loden will play at Kennesaw State University.
Drew Manning signed with Westminister College. Ben Seagraves signed with Averett University and Ronnin Wright will play at Middle Tennessee State University.
Camden High softball player Devin Lanham signed with North Georgia University. Soccer player Nathan Holland inked a letter to play at Thomas University.
In tennis, Patrick Dempsey signed with Piedmont University while Alyssa Merletti will play at Oglethorpe University.
Four volleyball players also signed their paperwork on Wednesday — Tierney Lumpkins at Keiser University, Emily Register to Santa Fe College, Nadia Starks to Florida State College of Jacksonville and Keelynn Williams to Valdosta State University.