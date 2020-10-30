Camden County’s football team had last week off after a grueling seven-week stretch. The Wildcats will continue with their brutal schedule with a region-opener road trip to Colquitt County.
The Wildcats are on a two-game losing streak giving them an overall record of 4-3, while the Packers are undefeated on the season at 4-0.
Camden’s played seven games while most teams have only played four to five games.
Coach Bob Sphire said the off-week came at the right time for his team.
“We have had to play so many young guys against a very difficult schedule that went seven straight weeks with no break, and honestly, it was a little bit too much for them physically — that showed up last couple weeks,” Sphire said. “We needed this open date in a lot of ways — for those young kids to rehab, get their feet back under them and get the shock out of their system of what they’ve gone through. That was quite a gauntlet.”
With the break, the team had two weeks of practice to prepare for Colquitt. Sphire said this week of practice had been a good on.
“Kids have had a great attitude and have come to work — been very focused,” Sphire said. “I’ve been really pleased with the way they have approached it.”
Colquitt is bringing to the table one of the best defensive lines Camden’s faced all season. On top of that, the Packers have a quarterback that can not only throw the ball but is dangerous with his feet as well.
Sphire said Colquitt should be considered one of the top three teams in the state and are likely a favorite to win the state championship.
“I think they’ve been extremely explosive. They’ve got a quarterback that transferred from Ola that is probably more athletic than any of the quarterbacks they’ve had in the past,” Sphire said. “He throws the ball really well like they’re used to having, but he’s very athletic and is dangerous running the ball too much more so than what they’ve had.”
This season, Xavier Williams has completed 52-of-84 passes for 844 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions. He leads the team with 24 carries for 159 yards averaging 6.6 yards a touch on the ground.
The Packers explosive running back graduated last season, and they lost one of their top receivers as he transferred to Valdosta.
“I still think they’re one of the best receiving groups in the state — so extremely explosive at the receiver position,” Sphire said. “So that with the quarterback being athletic is a double-edged sword.”
Sphire said this defensive front is one of the best they’ll see all season, along with Lowndes and Coffee County. The Packers also have four strong secondary players that can cause some turmoil and turnovers.
However, it’s the kicking and special teams units that Sphire said, hurt teams.
“They always have a great kicking game, and I think they’re a little bit more aggressive this year. They blocked eight kicks already in four games,” Sphire said. “They are extremely aggressive, and they’re in the attack mode in the kicking game. They’ve had some returns, and they’ve been extremely dynamic at special teams.”
For the Wildcats to get the win, their offense will have to find a way to run the ball. Camden’s defensive front will also have to get into their backfield and make Williams uncomfortable.
“We just got to go over there with great effort,” Sphire said. “We look at the big picture of things like I am as a coach, and the players look at it that way. They tend to get overwhelmed with all that picture. There’s no reason for that to happen. We’re still pretty short-handed, but we’ve had more time to prepare. Some of the young guys are having to play.”