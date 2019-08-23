Camden County took advantage of West Forsyth’s mistake Friday night as the Wildcats won 46-7 on the road.
The Wildcats started the game off hot and didn’t let up all game long. On the opening drive, Camden marched down the field to make it 7-0.
It didn’t take long for the Wildcats to score again, but this time it was the defense who got into the end zone.
Derrick Sinegal recovered a fumble and took it 65 yards to make it 14-0.
Coach Bob Sphire said that his team came out ready to play and that his team did a great job capitalizing on West Forsyth’s missed opportunities. He said the first two years at Camden; it wasn’t like that, but he was happy to see his team taking advantage now.
“We jumped on them early and capitalized on their mistakes,” Sphire said. “They coughed up the ball early too. Our defense did a great job, and I tip my hat off to my staff. While the credit goes to the players by having the staff stability that we do it showed on the field tonight.
“These guys approached this week like a business trip, and they were ready to play from the opening kick-off. It’s a great feeling to see them come in with the right mental preparations and have the maturity they did.”
Camden took no prisoners in this one, and Sphire said that they’d enjoy this win for the next 36 hours before they start getting ready for next weeks opponent.
Up next for the Wildcats is a neutral site game at Mercer as they take on Wren High School from Piedmont, S.C. Camden looks to go 2-0 on the season, but for now, will celebrate.