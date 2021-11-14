The Camden County Wildcats lose in the first round of the Class 7A state playoffs after a tough 44-6 defeat to the North Cobb Warriors.
Heading into the game, the Wildcats were on a five-game losing streak but stood toe to toe with their opponents.
Having been matched up with one of the nation’s best teams in North Cobb, it was a tall task for head coach Jeff Herron and his team to pull off the upset.
Camden County opened the game with the ball, but struggled to move the ball to the North Cobb side of the field, having to punt to a Warriors offense that can score in a hurry.
Quarterback Malachi Singleton immediately did damage to the Wildcat secondary, finding Marc Anthony Rigg for a big completion and into the Wildcat side of the 50.
The very next play, Singleton kept the read option and made his way into the end zone for the 44-yard score.
Trailing 7-0, the Wildcats needed to find a way to keep the Warriors offense on the sidelines for as long as possible.
They did just that, eating four minutes of game time and making their way to the 21-yard line of North Cobb. After three bid defensive stops by the Warriors, Adonis Coyle drilled the 31-yarder to keep the Wildcats in striking distance.
North Cobb’s Nick Grimstead took the ensuing kickoff 97 yards to the end zone.
Camden County’s offense returned to the field, trying to keep the team within reach of the second best team in the state. They were unable to find anything on their drive, punting to North Cobb just before the end of the first quarter.
The Wildcats’s Jacob Lindsey intercepted a Singleton pass in the opening seconds of the second quarter, giving the offense great field position.
North Cobb’s defense yet again stood its ground, forcing a 46-yard field goal by Coyle. This would be the final points scored by Camden County.
With under a minute to go before entering the locker rooms, the Warriors ran a double pass with Singleton finding an open receiver for the 44-yard score.
Camden County would make it to the one-yard line before being stopped as the clock expired. North Cobb dodged a bullet, keeping their 21-6 lead going into the half.
In the opening drive of the second half, Camden’s defense had opportunities to get off the field but were unable to do so. North Cobb’s offense converted a 3rd and 17 and on a 4th and 16, Singleton found Denylon Morrissette for the 21-yard score. This deflated the Wildcats.
“The drive right after halftime we had them at 3rd and (17) and they converted, and then 4th and (16) and they converted it,” Herron said. “Our kids fought hard but that was tough. Our defense had played so well up to that point.”
After moving the ball down the field deep into North Cobb territory, a costly fumble hurt Camden’s chances of staying in the game.
“Offensively we hadn’t played very well and we had our moments,” Herron said. “We just got beat by a better team. We didn’t play our best but we got beat by a team that had a lot of talent tonight. An extreme amount of talent, one of the most talented I’ve probably ever seen. I’m proud of the way our kids played, it just didn’t turn out the way it was supposed to.”
Adding pain on the night, Singleton scored on a 54-yard rush. The defense had no way of stopping the highly recruited quarterback.
Just before time expired in the third quarter, Singleton threw a touchdown pass to Morrissette. This forced the mandatory running clock in the fourth quarter.
Herron put in his back ups in the fourth, giving players valuable experience to prepare for the next season of Wildcat football. With those new players comes mistakes on the field.
An errant snap over the punter’s head left the Warriors with the ball inside the Wildcats 10-yard line.
North Cobb was unable to do much with the short field and had to kick a field goal to score the game’s final points of the night.
A 44-6 defeat might look bad in many eyes but for Herron he told his players how much he appreciated their efforts all year long in his return to Camden.
“They had to endure a coaching change,” Herron said. “They had to have a lot of things be different this year. I’m very appreciative that they handled this as well as they did...”
We didn’t have any problems with them off the field. Very proud of that. We had a very good senior class, if I had done a better job coaching, we would have won more games. I didn’t and we didn’t.
“It’s tough losing your last game when you are a senior. It always has been and always will be. I’m proud of the job these guys did. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed coaching them, they are a great group of young men. We have to put not just this game but this season behind us and move on.”