Camden County to Lowndes County in a tough regular-season finale 28-21.
The Wildcats struck first on the Vikings as Josh Brown connected with Deonte Cole for a 57-yard touchdown throw. Lowndes tipped the ball, and Cole found a way to bring it down and run into the end zone. Camden took a 7-0 lead early after the first quarter.
Starting running back, Jamie Felix helped the Camden defense get a stop, but the offense struggled to get anything going. They gave the ball right back to Lowndes, and it didn’t take the Vikings long to respond as Jacurri Brown threw an 80-yard touchdown reception to make it 7-7 in the second quarter.
Both defenses did a good job at slowing the offenses down, but Camden coughed up the football, and Lowndes recovered on the 40-yard line. The Wildcats had a questionable pass interference called on them, which helped keep a Vikings drive alive.
However, Camden’s defense redeemed themselves and stopped them at around 5:05 to go in the half.
Lowndes defense contained the edges well against the Wildcats and forced another stop before the half. Felix caught a pass on a screen but just couldn’t get to the sticks and convert.
With around 1:55 to go in the half, the Vikings got the ball. Camden broke through and pegged Brown hard, but he managed to throw a Hail Mary type pass, and it was caught by the Vikings to give them 1st and 10 on the 13-yard line.
Brown had around 1:15 left in the half to work with, and he threw a back- shoulder touchdown pass to Chase Belcher to make it 14-7 heading into halftime.
Lowndes went into the half with a lot of momentum and carried it into their first drive of the third quarter. However, Camden slowed them down, and Jadin Jones almost had an interception, but instead, they forced the Vikings to turn it over on downs.
The score remained at 14-7 until late in the third quarter with about 5:20 on the clock. Lowndes was driving against the Wildcats, but this time, Camden intercepted the ball. However, the offense couldn’t find any rhythm and had to punt right back to the Vikings.
Brown threw his third touchdown pass, this time for 52 yards to make it 21-7.
Camden’s offense immediately responded as Cole toted it from around the middle of the field to the four-yard line and just outran most of the defense. Felix finished the job a few plays later with a six-yard touchdown run to make it 21-14 with 1:14 to go in the third quarter.
That play gave the Wildcats a lot of momentum and added even more momentum when they recovered another Vikings fumble — the third turnover for the game.
Camden took over on their 18-yard line and went to work. Cole caught a huge pass and got the Wildcats to the 40-yard line. They mixed in some runs throughout there, and they got stuffed. With around 9:56 to go in the game, Camden faced third down again. The Wildcats were short of the first down and chose to go for it on 4th and 4.
Josh Brown threw an interception, giving Lowndes all that momentum back. The Vikings would score again to make it 28-14 with about 7:26 to go.
However, Camden wasn’t done yet, as they found the end zone again to make it 28-21 with 2:49 to go, but wouldn’t have enough time to stop Lowndes and try to score again.
Camden moves to 5-5 on the season and 1-2 in region play. With this loss, they should be a No. 3 seed in the playoffs after the Thanksgiving break.