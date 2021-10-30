With less than a minute remaining in the game, the Camden County Wildcats scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion by Jamie Felix to take a 29-28 lead over Lowndes County.
It wasn’t enough to stop the No. 5 Vikings with less than 50 seconds remaining. On the third play of the drive, quarterback Jacurri Brown tossed a 78-yard touchdown pass to Chase Belcher with 13 seconds remaining for a 35-29 victory.
Camden coach Jeff Herron told his players he couldn’t be prouder of the effort against the Vikings.
“We didn’t flinch tonight,” he said. “We can’t give up. That’s what a common man does. We’re not common.”
The Vikings (8-2, 3-0) got on the scoreboard first late in the first quarter on a 10-play drive. Camden (4-6, 0-3) answered on the next possession on a 56-yard run by Felix — the first of his three touchdowns on the night.
After forcing Lowndes to punt on its next possession, Camden scored again on a 10-play drive ending with a 2-yard touchdown run by Felix to give the Wildcats a 14-7 lead at halftime.
Camden extended the lead to 21-7 after Felix scored on a 94-yard kickoff return to open the third quarter.
The teams traded possession until Brown tossed an 80-touchdown pass to Belcher with less than two seconds remaining in the third quarter to cut the Camden lead to 21-14.
Lowndes scored again on its next possession on a short touchdown run to knot the score at 21 with about eight minutes remaining in the game. After forcing a Camden punt, Lowndes scored again on a 49-yard touchdown run by Brown for a 28-21 Vikings lead with less than five minutes remaining.
The Wildcats drove down 67 yards, scoring with 57 seconds remaining on a 3-yard score by K.K. Albertie. Felix’s two-point conversion gave Camden a 29-28 lead.
After the late score costing the Wildcats the game, Herron told his younger players to watch the Lowndes team celebrate.
“Make sure you remember that,” he said. “You walk off this field with your heads up.”
The Wildcats will play in two weeks on the road in the first round of the playoffs against a team to be determined. Herron told his players what to expect in two weeks.
“I wouldn’t want to play us in the first round of the playoffs,” he said. “If we play like this in two weeks, we’ll be playing in the second round of the playoffs.”