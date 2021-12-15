Jamie Felix signed his national letter of intent with Georgia Tech on Wednesday that will allow him to play football and baseball for the Yellow Jackets.
On the first day of the early signing period, Felix put pen to paper to chase his dreams of reaching the next goal in his athletic and academic career.
Having visited the Georgia Tech campus only a few days prior to his commitment, Felix knew it was the right school for him.
“The main reason was I just really liked the family feeling they gave me,” Felix said after signing to Georgia Tech. “I got a very good vibe with (the coaches) when I was there. I just felt like it was time and my family loved it. My mom, dad and little sister loved it, and it felt like the right thing to do.”
Georgia Tech is known nationally as a prestigious academic university. Although he won’t be following the typical engineering path, Felix knows the school will help him academically.
“I’m going to start off in business,” Felix said. “On the business side of things, they take it very seriously, and they can help me out in a lot of ways. I think it will be a good fit because my pathway now has been technology, so it just all came together.”
In the classroom, Felix is focused and driven, rarely seeing anything lower than an A on his transcripts.
On the gridiron and the diamond, Felix is an exceptional athlete for the Camden County Wildcats. On the football field, he rushed for 3,082 yards and 39 touchdowns and racked up 484 receiving yards and three touchdowns in his four years. To cap off his senior year, Felix was named the Region 1-7A Offensive Player of the Year after accumulating 1,206 all-purpose yards and 14 total touchdowns.
“I only got to coach him for one year, but it was a fun year and seeing that talent and all the things he could do on and off the field,” head football coach Jeff Herron said. “I’m happy for him going to Georgia Tech, it’s a very very strong academic school and they are a great baseball school and an up-and-coming football school.
“We know he’s excited, and we thank you (Felix family) because it takes a village as they say. You don’t get to this point without everybody helping him along the way. We are very excited Jamie that you get this opportunity. I want to thank you for everything that you have done for Camden County High School and the county in general during your career.”
As Herron returned to the sidelines of Chris Gilman Stadium, his star running back knew the connections his head coach had. In his mind, it was all about putting his focus to play and letting coach Herron help him reach his dream.
“Coach Herron, he knows a lot of people,” Felix said. “All I had to do was perform on the field and he was going to get it out there. I was blessed to be able to play for coach Herron because my pops did and it was an honor to play for him.”
On the diamond, Felix has improved yearly under head coach Brian English. In three years as the team’s starting Center Fielder, Felix has 6 Home Runs, 37 Runs Batted In and 37 Stolen Bases.
“My first year here was Jamie’s freshman year,” head baseball coach Brian English said. “The growth that he has made as a player and as a person. Jamie, i’m very proud of you and the effort you have put in. It’s not been easy.”
English pointed out to the peers of Felix in the lecture hall that Jamie Felix is one of roughly 1,500 baseball players to play for a Power 5 program, but he highlighted the fact that Felix is part of the one percent that will be a two-sport athlete at a major college program.
“It’s a goal,” Felix said of being a top star in both sports. “It’s just a blessing to be part of the one percent in the world that get to play Division One anything. I’m glad that I’m able to go to Georgia Tech and do that.”
When he steps foot onto Georgia Tech’s campus as the newest member of the Yellow Jacket hive, Felix’s feelings and motivations will revolve around his family.
“My first feeling when I get there will be, I’m here, and I’m not going nowhere,” Felix said. “I got a family to feed. That’s what really is going to be my motivation, to keep my family wealthy, myself that’s my whole plan.”