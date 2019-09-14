KINGSLAND — The Camden County Wildcats defeated Richmond Hill 24-20 Friday in a game where aggressive defense by both teams dominated play.
Camden jumped out to a 7-0 lead on its second possession on a 75-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Logan Watson to Shawn Hardy. But Camden’s offense struggled for the remainder of the first half.
Richmond Hill responded three plays after Camden scored with an 80-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Brown to Ka’lee Spellman to knot the score at 7-7 with 6:40 to go in the first quarter.
After Camden went four and out on its next possession Richmond Hill scored again, on 34-yard touchdown pass from Isaiah Allen to Spellman to give Richmond Hill a 13-7 lead after a blocked extra point.
Both teams struggled to move the ball offensively in the second quarter thanks to aggressive defenses.
Camden recovered a Richmond Hill fumble on the second play of the third quarter but failed to convert on a 48-yard field goal attempt. After forcing Richmond Hill to punt on the next possession, Watson tossed a 12-yard pass to give Camden a 14-13 lead.
Richmond Hill answered on the next possession on a 4-yard run by Jalen Rouse for a 20-14 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Camden narrowed the lead after kicker Burke Nettles kicked a 25-yard field goal to make the score 17-20 in favor of Richmond Hill.
Desmond Fogel intercepted an Isaiah Allen pass at deep in Richmond Hill on the following possession but failed to score after Jordan Clark intercepted a Watson pass at the 39 yard line but the team was forced to punt. Four plays later, Jamie Felix scored on a long round to give Camden a 24-20 lead.
Richmond Hill had back-to-back fumbles on the following possession, with the second one recovered by Fogel with less than two minutes remaining in the game.
Camden was forced to punt, giving Richmond Hill the ball back with 1:13 remaining and no time outs. Four incomplete passes later, Camden got the ball back and ran out the clock to seal the victory.
After the game, Camden head football coach Bob Sphire said he was not surprised at how difficult it was playing against Richmond Hill’s man coverage.
“They loaded the box to take away the run game,” he said. “They played a lot of press coverage.”
Watson complete 13 of 32 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns. But he completed enough long passes to keep Camden in the game, despite the team’s troubles.
“It felt like everything we tried to do kept going away,” he said. “We were out of sync. We were frustrated tonight. As frustrated as we were, there was no panic.”
Sphire said Richmond Hill will be reclassified next year and will be in the same Class 7A conference as Camden. He said the matchup is turning into a legitimate Interstate 95 rivalry.
The Wildcats host Brunswick High next Friday in what Sphire believes will be another challenging matchup.
“We’ve got to get down to basics,” Sphire said. “It wasn’t pretty. We’ve got to do things a lot better.”