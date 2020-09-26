The Camden County Wildcats defeated Marietta 24-21 Friday, avenging a first-round loss in last years Class 7-A football playoffs.
After Camden was forced to punt on its first possession, the Blue Devils marched down the field in seven plays with the drive ending with a 6 yard touchdown pass by Jalen Woods for an early 7-0 Marietta lead.
The remainder of the first quarter was scoreless, though Marietta was clearly dominating the game on both sides of scrimmage.
The Wildcats answered with the opening drive of the second quarter, capping the 15-play drive with a 10-yard touchdown run by freshman running back Jaden Daily. By the end of the game, Daily carried the ball 20 times for 138 yards and two touchdowns.
After forcing a Marietta punt on the next possession, the Wildcats got good field position on a bad punt. Daily got his second touchdown of the quarter on a 2-yard round to cap a five-play drive and a 14-7 Camden lead.
After forcing another Marietta punt, Camden added to its lead with a 33-yard field goal late in the second quarter for a 17-7 lead at halftime.
Marietta responded quickly in the third quarter when Jace Arnold took the opening kickoff back 95 yards for a touchdown, cutting the Camden lead go 17-14.
The Wildcats responded with quarterback Josh Brown completing four consecutive pass completions to Shawn Hardy before Brown tossed a touchdown to Ezekiel Martinez for a 24-14 lead midway through the third quarter.
Marietta answered in the opening drive of the fourth quarter in eight plays to close the gap to 24-21.
Both teams had opportunities to get on the scoreboard, but the defenses stepped up to stop the drives, including a decision by Camden coach Bob Sphire to attempt a fourth down and four yards to go late in the game. Sphire said a field goal would not have helped his team, when he tried to put the game out of reach with another touchdown.
As it turned out, the Wildcats’ defense stopped the final Blue Devils’ drive at midfield to end the game.
Sphire said the victory was not vindication over last year’s playoff loss to Marietta, the eventual state champion.
“We were embarrassed last year,” he said. “We were outmatched. Everyone in the state knew that.”
Sphire praised his players for their growing mental toughness.
“We’ve got guys that a year ago we had no inkling they’d be playing right now,” he said. “We seem to have a little more mental toughness.”
Sphire said there were a lot of pivotal moments in the game where the momentum could have swung in Marietta’s favor.
“Both teams showed a lot of character,” he said. “It was a true team effort. Who would have thought we’d be starting a freshman running back in the first four weeks of the season.
The win improves Camden’s record to 3-1, while Marietta’s record dropped to 1-2 with the loss.