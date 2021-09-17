Camden County’s pattern of lopsided games continued Friday with a 50-6 victory over Oakleaf.
Camden held the Knights scoreless until there were 22 seconds remaining in the first half. By that time, Camden already had 36 point lead.
The Wildcats got on the scoreboard on the first drive in 13 plays, capped with a 5 yard touchdown run by Jamie Felix to give Camden a 7-0 lead.
After holding the Knights to three and out on the next possession, Zach Andreu returned the punt 57 yards to the Oakleaf 13 yard line. Felix scored on a 13 yard run the next play to give Camden a 15-0 lead after a two-point conversion.
After forcing Oakleaf to punt on the next possession, Camden started on its 33 yard line, scoring on a six play drive ending with a 4-yard touchdown run by K.K. Albertie for a 22-0 Wildcats lead early in the second quarter.
Camden extended the lead to 30-0 on the following possession with a 65-yard touchdown run by Deonte Cole, the first of three he’d get by the end of the game.
The Wildcats defense was dominant throughout the first half, with Tyre Young intercepting a pass from Oakleaf quarterback Drew Ammon. It set up another Wildcats touchdown, this one a 53-yard run by Cole extend the lead to 36-0 after a missed extra point.
After scoring a touchdown late in the second quarter, Oakleaf surprised Camden with a successful onside kick to start the second half. The Knights were unable to capitalize, and were forced to punt.
Cole scored his third rushing touchdown of the game on a four-yard run to give Camden a 43-6 lead late in the third quarter. Cole would end up with 190 yards on 10 carries.
The Wildcats, with many starters sitting out, scored one final time on a 66-yard run by Ke’maja Davis to extend the lead to 50-6.
Camden coach Jeff Herron praised the way his team played after a tough loss to Marietta last week. The Wildcats improved their record with 4-1, with a touch game against Coffee next week.
“It’s OK to get beat bad as long as you learn from it,” he said.
Herron told his players the next two week will help set the tone going into conference play.
“We played really, really well at times in the first half,” he said. “It’s always good to win your homecoming.”