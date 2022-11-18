After taking down East Coweta in the first round of the Class 7A state playoffs, the Camden County Wildcats travel to take on a perennial contender in the Grayson Rams at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Highlighting the team’s first-round matchup against the Indians, head coach Jeff Herron said his team didn’t start the way they had hoped.
“We did not play very well in the first half I think and we talked about it at halftime and I was very thankful and very happy that our kids responded like they did in the second half,” Herron said. “We worked so hard and talked so much about getting a home playoff game that in the first half we acted like it was the be-all-end-all of getting to play at home and forgot that we needed to win at home too. In the second half, we started to pick it up.”Down 21-17 at the half, Herron’s team locked in during the second half to spring back into the Wildcat team that had won seven of its previous eight games going into the contest.
Looking to continue with the mantra of the next game is the hardest game, the Wildcats get a tough test in a Rams program that Herron is familiar with. In his lone year at the helm, the Rams went 14-1 and won the 2016 7A state title 23-20 in overtime over Roswell.
Herron returns to the sidelines on the opposite side of the stadium with his Wildcats.
“Honestly, I haven’t really thought much about that,” Herron said. “I don’t have time for a reunion, we are going up there to try and win a football game against a really good opponent. I haven’t thought about it at all and yes I do have some good friends there and people that I was close to, but right now we just have to be focused on handling the trip and going up there and playing our best against a good opponent.”
Sharing a similar opponent in Lowndes where Grayson lost 24-14 and Camden rolled with a 48-21 win to clinch that No. 2 seed out of Region1, Herron just hone in particularly at the Lowndes game when he watched film of Grayson.
“The Lowndes game is kind of an anomaly I think in their schedule,” Herron said. “They lost to them and they lost to Parkview, but neither of those games meant much to them in the grand scheme. They are playing for their playoff lives this week just like we are. Different animals but we try to gather some information from every team, not just Lowndes.”
Being different animals, the Wildcats will face off against a Rams team that not only averages 33 points a game and allows a mere 11 points a game, but a program that has produced several Power 5 kids in the last few years and more incoming.
Two names stand out the most: defensive stars Michael Daugherty (LSU) and Jalen Smith (Tennessee). Smith has racked up 127 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, 17 TFLs, and 1 INT on the season. Daugherty in just five games put together 24 tackles, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 blocked kick as he earned an invite to the All-American Bowl earlier this week.
“If you count their underclassmen and everything I think they have about 20 kids that will have Power 5 offers,” Herron said. “That’s not unusual for them, they have a lot of talent and we have our hands full in that regard cause of all that talent. They can play. College coaches recognize stuff, but we have to hope that we can find a way to hang in there with them. Sometimes the most talented team does not win. It comes down to which team wants it the most and hopefully, that will be us.”