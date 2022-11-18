Camden-GA_014 copy.jpg
Camden County’s Brayden Ritz runs for a touchdown against Glynn Academy in Kingsland earlier this season.

 Derrick Davis The Brunswick News

After taking down East Coweta in the first round of the Class 7A state playoffs, the Camden County Wildcats travel to take on a perennial contender in the Grayson Rams at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Highlighting the team’s first-round matchup against the Indians, head coach Jeff Herron said his team didn’t start the way they had hoped.

