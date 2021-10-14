Coming off of its bye week, Camden County opens region play, seeking to upset No. 5 Colquitt County, tonight at 7:30.
Head coach Jeff Herron said it was crucial for his team to get their bye week after eight straight weeks of playing and using the blowout loss to Warner-Robins as motivation.
He believed that his team and staff didn’t perform to the standards that they had set for themselves.
“I think any time that you fail to do that it should be a motivating factor,” Herron said. “I told our kids it was an embarrassment to me, not to them but to me. It was an embarrassment because I felt like I did a terrible job of preparing them. It was an embarrassing performance by myself, not them.
“Even some ways you wish you could go back out there the next Friday night and try and fix it. I still think the off week came at a good time because it did give us a little bit more time to kind of reassess where we are at. Do some things differently and hopefully be a little bit better as a coach.”
The bye week allowed the Wildcats to regroup as a team and put forth the pre-season goal of winning the Region 1-7A banner.
First, Camden County will have to take on the No. 5 Colquitt County Packers. Herron said the scary part is the Packers are very similar to Warner-Robins.
“They are extremely similar to Warner-Robins in their style and the type of players they have and what they do on offense and defense,” Herron said. “They have a really good coaching staff, they are well-coached. They play well and they have a winning tradition there and those kids have grown up winning and they know what it takes right now. It’s a monumental task for us, we've been shooting for this first region game and talking about winning the region was our goal from day one. We are going to get the chance to do that this week.”
The reigning region champions are averaging 41.4 points per game, the most in 7A. Quarterback Neko Fann has thrown for 1284 yards, with a completion percentage of 63 percent and 19 touchdowns to two interceptions. Charlie Pace leads the Packers backfield with 685 yards rushing and eight touchdowns on 115 carries.
“We have got to try and find a way to make them one-dimensional,” Herron said. “We just got to play better on defense. That's the bottom line, we got to play better in both aspects. We have got to do a better job on offense. Everything about our game needs to improve…”
As the Wildcats return to the start of region play in front of their home crowd, Herron hopes the crowd will stick with the team and give their full support.
“Being at home did not help us against Warner-Robins,” Herron said. “But hopefully, we will have a little bit more positive effect this time. We have had really good crowds and I’m hopeful that our crowd will not turn away from us because we are playing so badly and we get a lot of support again this week. Our kids have worked really hard this off week and I think we are all upset with what happened last Friday and I think they all, me especially, want to atone for it.”