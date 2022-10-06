Camden-GA_005 copy.jpg
Camden County’s Quan Floyd carries the ball against Glynn Academy on Friday in Kingsland.

 Derrick Davis The Brunswick News

On a roll during the month of September, the Camden County Wildcats are coming off their bye week and looking to continue their winning ways as they travel to Richmond Hill at 7:30 p.m Friday.

Camden County’s bye week came at the right time in the eyes of head coach Jeff Herron, with his team having played seven straight weeks of the regular season and scrimmages. Rallying off four straight wins to close out their non-region stretch of the season, the Wildcats used their bye week to continue practicing before the possible arrival of Hurricane Ian.

