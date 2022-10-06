On a roll during the month of September, the Camden County Wildcats are coming off their bye week and looking to continue their winning ways as they travel to Richmond Hill at 7:30 p.m Friday.
Camden County’s bye week came at the right time in the eyes of head coach Jeff Herron, with his team having played seven straight weeks of the regular season and scrimmages. Rallying off four straight wins to close out their non-region stretch of the season, the Wildcats used their bye week to continue practicing before the possible arrival of Hurricane Ian.
“I don’t ever wish a hurricane on anybody,” Herron said. “But it turned out to be pretty good for us, in terms of us already having an off week and we got to have a normal practice week. We were planning on being off Friday and not doing anything anyway so it really just cost us one short practice on Thursday and all things considered, that’s pretty unusual and a blessing that you are in a hurricane warning like that. Our kids were off for four days and when they came back on Monday, they looked fresher and looked a little more excited. Some of that is because they got some rest and other is because we are starting region play.”
Region 1-7A added two schools over the offseason in Valdosta (6-0) and Richmond Hill (3-3), and so far the region has only benefitted from the addition of the two. Valdosta is No. 5 in the Atlanta Journal Constitutional rankings, while Richmond Hill has added some explosive offensive numbers into the region.
“Our region puts out stats every week of leaders in our region, and when we got those stats from last week, they had the leading rusher in Region-1 7A, they had the leading receiver and the leading passer in Region-1 7A,” Herron said. “They are blessed with some really good skilled kids and their offensive line does a good job of blocking for them. They are very, very productive on offense.
“Defensively, they turn around, and they seem to be pretty big and physical and get after you well. They have a big kicking game, and we feel like we have a really good kicker but I swear they may have one that is just as good, if not better. They are well-coached, and they have a lot of good players. I think they present a really good challenge for us. You don’t lead Region 1 in any category without being pretty dadgum good and certainly in all three. That is definitely a concern for us.”
Ty Goldrick leads the region with 890 yards passing and six touchdowns so far. Zion Gillard, an explosive back, has 645 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. Ravon Grant rounds out the unit with 465 yards and three touchdowns receiving.
Camden will look to continue to play its style of football and not worry about the dynamic players the Wildcats put on the field.
“It always starts with us trying to play great defense and being really good in the special teams,” Herron said. “The two games we lost this year, we made mistakes in special teams and that cost us and we gave up some plays defensively, a couple of big plays that hurt us. For the most part, we have been really good on defense and special teams, and we just have to do that again this Friday.”
As Camden prepares to open Region 1-7A on the road, the additions of Valdosta and Richmond Hill will leave one team out from making the playoffs, making every single region game that much more important.
“I think you have to consider it,” Herron said of this possibly being a playoff elimination game. “A lot of things can happen and our region has always been highly competitive and well-balanced. You never know what is going to happen but it certainly gives you an advantage if you get off to a 1-0 start as opposed to an 0-1 start. Yes, there are five teams with only four going to the playoffs.”