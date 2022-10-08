The 2021 Camden County Wildcats didn’t get the taste of sweet victory in Region 1-7A games, this year’s team did so with a 21-14 win on the road against Richmond Hill.
Facing a high-power offense that Richmond Hill (3-4, 0-1) possessed all year long, Camden County’s (5-2, 1-0) defense contained it for as long as possible to get the road win.
“We played really good defense and we played really good on special teams,” said Camden County head coach Jeff Herron. “We made some plays on offense when we had to. In the end, it wasn’t our best effort but to go on the road in a very hostile environment up there, it was their first region game and they were excited about it, it was a tough palace to play. They have a really good football team but we did not play well on offense in the first half and we came back and played pretty dadgum well in the second half. The defense played well the whole time and our special teams made a huge difference tonight.”
Trailing 7-0 after a touchdown pass from Ty Goldrick to Ravon Grant, the Wildcats offense threw and interception to put the defense on its heels once more in the second quarter.
That was before a partially blocked punt with under a minute to go before the half turned the game around for Herron’s team.
Quarterback Mason Robinson found a receiver for a 46-yard score to tie the game as the two teams entered halftime at 7-7.
Being a heavy-running team, the passing game proved to be a difference maker as it caught Richmond Hill’s defense off guard once more. Robinson found Quon Floyd for a 30-yard touchdown reception to put Camden in the lead with under a minute to go in the third.
Special teams play stood out once more for Camden as Tyre Young returned a punt for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter to push the teams’ lead to 21-7.
Seeing several fourth-quarter leads slip away from its hands last year, Coach Herron’s team stood tall even with Richmond Hill pulling the game to within one score with four minutes to go on Goldrick’s second passing touchdown of the game.
“It was a good road win and any win in Region 1 is a good win,” Herron said. “We are glad to get one, we didn’t do that last year, and that’s what I told our kids. We didn’t blow a lead in the fourth quarter and we got our first region win. So, both of those are pluses.
Playing in Region 1 is never easy as Friday’s game showed, and Coach Herron and his team know they not only picked up a big one to start off on the right foot.
“Yeah we didn’t play our best but we played well when we had to,” Herron said. “It is good to get that first one.”
Camden County has another tough challenge in region play as they travel to Colquitt County to take on the No. 2 Packers.
“Get to go to Colquitt next week, what fun,” Herron said laughing. “I think it’s Buford and then them. It doenst get any easy, that’s for sure.”