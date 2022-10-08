The 2021 Camden County Wildcats didn’t get the taste of sweet victory in Region 1-7A games, this year’s team did so with a 21-14 win on the road against Richmond Hill.

Facing a high-power offense that Richmond Hill (3-4, 0-1) possessed all year long, Camden County’s (5-2, 1-0) defense contained it for as long as possible to get the road win.

More from this section

Holiday dinnerware adds elegance to any table

Holiday dinnerware adds elegance to any table

Setting a beautiful table for a family and friends to gather around for meals and celebrations is certainly an art form, and it is something that must be carefully curated. Most people begin by covering the table with a tablecloth or place mats to protect its surface. However, it’s what goes…