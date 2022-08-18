GA-Camden_017
Buy Now

Camden head coach Jeff Herron speaks to his team following a game last season.

 Derrick Davis The Brunswick News

After a season that had promising aspirations with the return of Jeff Herron on the sidelines, the Wildcats didn’t meet the expectations that many had. They will look to change the mindset of many when they host the Columbia Eagles at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The two schools opened the 2021 season at the Chris Gilman Stadium with a throttling 31-0 victory by the Wildcats in only one half of play. The game was called off due to lightning, something Herron and Columbia’s Greg Barnett reminisced about.

More from this section