After a season that had promising aspirations with the return of Jeff Herron on the sidelines, the Wildcats didn’t meet the expectations that many had. They will look to change the mindset of many when they host the Columbia Eagles at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The two schools opened the 2021 season at the Chris Gilman Stadium with a throttling 31-0 victory by the Wildcats in only one half of play. The game was called off due to lightning, something Herron and Columbia’s Greg Barnett reminisced about.
“The coach and I talked about that the other day,” Herron said with a laugh. “The first thing we talked about was the weather forecast. “It’s a long trip for them and it was frustrating for the both of us last year, but we didn’t have any choice. It looks like we are going to be in a similar weather pattern this year.”
The two schools had completely different seasons after their opening game matchup last year, with the Eagles reaching the second round of the playoffs for the first time since the 1997 season. For the Wildcats, they squeaked in as a four seed with only four wins on the season.
“We played well against them and they wound up having a great season and we did not,” Herron said. “We are trying to build off of what we didn’t do last year, and I’m sure they are trying to build off of what they do. They had one of the best years they have ever had and went on the road and beat Elbert County in the first round. They are kind of flying high from last year, and we are still revealing a little bit. We haven’t prepared any differently, but I told our team ‘The team they wound up with at the end of the year was nothing like the team they had at the beginning of the year.’ Unfortunately, we might not have improved as much as we should have during the course of that season.”
Herron said an early concern of his was a bunch of young kids playing that didn’t get experience. However, they are able to show off their talent to their coach and make him feel good about where they are after two scrimmages.
“I feel good about them, they are talented,” Herron said of his 2022 team. “They performed pretty well in our scrimmage, and we just need to see them in a regular Friday night under the lights. And hopefully, they will perform that way again but when you are good, you are going to get some good with the bad. I feel like our talent levels are pretty dadgum good we just have to go out there and play like we have a little more maturity than we do.”
One thing for certain, Herron doesn’t anticipate seeing the same Eagles team stepping off the bus that was beaten fairly sound to open last season.
“They have almost everybody back,” Herron said. “All their skill kids are pretty much back. They had a great year and made it to the second round of the playoffs and got beat by Swainsboro who made it to the Final Four. I don’t think coming down here is going to intimate them, maybe like it did last year.”