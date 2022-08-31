Losing their first two games of the season by a total of nine points, the Camden County Wildcats hope to finally break the door down when they host the Glynn Academy Terrors at Chris Gilman Stadium at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Having a young team, Camden County head coach Jeff Herron knew there would be times that his team would make mistakes. In the first game of the season, he took all the blame for the Columbia loss, and in this past week against Brunswick High, he saw his team get within 7 yards of a last-minute touchdown.
“Everything was going according to script,” Herron said of the Brunswick loss. “We were running the ball well and eating up the clock and our plan was we will drive down here and score with very little time left on the clock during the game. We got off schedule on a second down play that put us behind the chains, and we weren’t able to overcome that. Up until that point, I felt really good about it, but again we have to learn to finish. Coaches, players, everybody, we have to learn to do a better job of finishing and it’s been like that for a while and it’s getting frustrating to all of us and we are all a little frustrated with it.”
After the game and inside the locker room, the players’ emotions got the better of them as many had tears in their eyes after a second straight week of a gut wrenching defeat.
“I do feel that we are getting closer,” Herron said. “As I said Friday night, the hurt I saw, the pain I saw in our kids’ eyes, the tears I saw in their eyes after the game. While it hurts to see, it was somewhat encouraging cause I hadn’t seen it out of the majority of the team before. It basically shows that they are ready to certainly do something about it and they have figured out what we need to do about it.”
Hoping that his players’ emotions would carry into a strong week of practice, Herron did point out to the team to have a good week of practice and preparation.
“Hopefully we have and we will as the week continues on,” Herron said of hsi team’s preparation. “It is still difficult, when you get back in the real world everybody is telling you, that you lost again, and all that kind of stuff is going on. It’s outside noise. It does affect them sometimes but we are trying to keep our focus on what we can control, and that is getting as good as we can before this Friday night.”
Herron expects a good game to come from a coach that he considers a good friend through their battles on the field.
“Rocky is a heck of a good football coach,” Herron said of Glynn Academy’s Rocky Hidalgo. “He does a great job of preparing his players, and they play hard for him. You always know that you are going to have a hard-fought game no matter what. He always has a few tricks up his sleeve that you have to worry about. He presents some challenges when you go against him all the time.”
Camden County’s defense will face a talented Glynn offense that will use not only the frame of its 6-foot-5 wideout David Prince, and speed threat of Greg Peacock, but the arm and legs of senior quarterback Tyler Devlin.
“They have a lot of talent on offense to really put pressure on you,” Herron said. “Defensively and offensively, they are really well-coached and have a good game plan all the time. They have a really good kicker/punter, and their special teams are strong. When I look at them, I really don’t see any weaknesses and it makes it a tough assignment for us.”
Expecting a good battle to happen under the lights at Chris Gilman Stadium, Herron said his team has shown flashes of being good but not consistently.
“We just have to be consistent and try and do it for an entire game,” Herron said. “We had a breakdown in special teams last week that really hurt us, and that is not typical of teams I’m used to coaching. We have to get those types of things fixed. We made a lot of progress from week one to week two, but it is very important that we make a lot of progress in the next round too.”