Camden County’s Phillip Lindsey carries the ball against Brunswick High last week at Glynn County Stadium.

 Derrick Davis The Brunswick News

Losing their first two games of the season by a total of nine points, the Camden County Wildcats hope to finally break the door down when they host the Glynn Academy Terrors at Chris Gilman Stadium at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

Having a young team, Camden County head coach Jeff Herron knew there would be times that his team would make mistakes. In the first game of the season, he took all the blame for the Columbia loss, and in this past week against Brunswick High, he saw his team get within 7 yards of a last-minute touchdown.

