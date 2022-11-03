Camden-GA_005 copy.jpg
Buy Now

Camden County’s Quan Floyd carries the ball against Glynn Academy in Kingsland earlier this season.

 Derrick Davis The Brunswick News

The Camden County Wildcats host the Lowndes Vikings in a game that has major stakes on the line at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

Coming into the season, Camden County (6-3, 2-1) was projected to be the fourth and final team in the Region 1-7A playoff hunt.

More from this section

Shrimp and Grits Festival to return Friday

Shrimp and Grits Festival to return Friday

By all accounts, Michael Young is a busy guy. The catering manager at Halyards Restaurant Group is tasked with helping to ensure the three businesses — Halyard’s, Tramici and La Plancha — run seamlessly.