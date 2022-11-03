The Camden County Wildcats host the Lowndes Vikings in a game that has major stakes on the line at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Coming into the season, Camden County (6-3, 2-1) was projected to be the fourth and final team in the Region 1-7A playoff hunt.
Now the Wildcats are reaping the reward of turning a woeful start to the season into an opportunity to clinch a home playoff game.
“Well it’s been a rewarding season to this point,” said head coach Jeff Herron. “I think the way we started, it couldn’t start any worse. I think many people wrote us off at that point, but the kids didn’t quit and they kept believing in what we were doing. The coaches kept working. We put ourselves in a pretty good situation. We still have a lot of unfinished business.”
Coming off a bye week and into an important region game, Herron said the team didn’t tread far off their weekly routine. Instead, he saw it as a chance to prepare for a Vikings team (5-4, 1-2) that got the best of them last year.
In last year’s contest, the Wildcats held a 29-28 lead with 51 seconds left. With the ball on their 22-yard line, Jacurri Brown found Chase Belcher for a 78-yard passing touchdown with 13 seconds left to complete a second-half comeback, 35-29.
Putting that game behind them, Camden County is focused on the game at hand, even with the several implications hanging around the game.
“There is a lot of things with reasons to play,” Herron said. “Yes, you get a chance to finish second instead of fourth. It’s senior night, and we can get a chance to play at home in the playoffs instead of away. It’s military appreciation night. There are a million reasons, and we got beat by Lowndes last year with 13 seconds left on the clock. There are a million reasons to play, but hopefully we don’t need any of those.
“Our kids enjoy playing the game, and the message to them was to go out there and have fun. Go out there relaxed, play like we are supposed to, and don’t get caught up in all the reasons that this is a big game. We know it’s a big game. The competitor, warrior response would be that you don’t need those reasons. We have a lot of reasons, but we shouldn’t need them at this point in the season.”
Wanting his team to just be themselves, as they have done for a majority of the season, Herron knows Lowndes is still a dangerous team even after a rough patch to its season.
One particular reason is the quarterback play from Marvis Parrish. In his first season as the starter, taking over for four-year starter Brown, now at the University of Miami, Parrish has provided his own dynamic spark to the Vikings. Passing for 1,004 yards and seven touchdowns, the sophomore also leads the team with 610 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.
“If this kid was a little bit bigger and had the same number, I wouldn’t be so sure you could tell them apart,” Herron said. “He has had a great year for them, and I think maybe they have been surprised by that. Everybody in our region has been surprised by him. We were all expecting them to have a big drop-off at quarterback, but they did not. This kid is really good, he is a gifted runner and a thrower just like Jacurri Brown was last year.”
Averaging 28 points a game, the Vikings have three of the top skill players in the entire region, Jacarre Fleming (running back), Kevin Thomas (wide receiver), and Parrish.
“They put a lot of pressure on you with their offense,” Herron said. “They can run and throw it, and the quarterback is a dual threat as he leads the team in rushing and passing. Our defense has its hands full, and offensively Lowndes has always been great on defense. It will be another struggle and they have a good, sound kicking game. You don’t get to this point in the season and get any pushovers, especially in Region 1.
“We have our hands full and we have to go out there, play our very best, hopefully not worry about the outcome, and if we play our very best, it will take care of itself.”