Camden County looks for the upset as they host No.1 Warner Robins tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Warner Robins (5-0) enters the game as the hottest team in the state, having won 15 straight games, the 5A state title, and a case to be the number one ranked team in the state — regardless of classification.
As for Camden (4-2), they are coming off of a tough 10-7 road loss at the hands of No.4 Coffee. Having a touchdown called back for an illegal motion and missing two field goals, head coach Jeff Herron knows the Warner Robins game will be the team’s full focus.
“Whether we had won or lost Friday night, we knew that we had our hands full with Warner Robins,” Herron said. “They are arguably the best team in the state in any classification. They are on a roll, and they have the longest winning streak in the state. They are extremely talented on both sides of the football and they are well-coached. We are hopefully going to put the Coffee game behind us and have a good week of practice and try and do the best we can.”
As the two schools prepare to square off at Chris Gilman Stadium, it is hard to not look at the body of work that head coach Marquis Westbrook has had at Warner Robins.
Since taking over in 2019, the Demons are 31-3 and have appeared in back-to-back 5A state championship games. They were able to win the school’s fifth title last year with a convincing 62-28 victory over Cartersville.
Although Herron hasn’t had the opportunity to see Warner Robins in person, he can’t help but notice that the Demons are even better than last year’s championship team.
“I watched them last year on TV in the state championship game and was just extremely impressed by them,” Herron said. “Now watching them on film this year, they seem even better. Sometimes that doesn’t happen. I know with us in ‘03, when we tried to repeat, our kids just went through the motions and we got beat in the semis.
“In ‘08 when we won it, we really struggled early in the year to get our bearings. We wound up repeating, but we were not a very good football team early in the year. Warner Robins doesn’t seem to have that problem (chuckles). They seem like they have just taken where they were last year and just kept rolling with it.”
After facing a prolific wide receiver last week in Maurice Turner, the Wildcats will face another in Daveon Walker.
In the Demons 56-30 victory over Lee County, Walker had 10 receptions for 232 yards and two touchdowns. Herron pointed out that those numbers are season numbers for some receivers.
The Wildcats not only will have to keep an eye on Walker but they will have to pay close attention to quarterback Christion Lane and running back Malcolm Brown. Lane has thrown for 1043 yards and has 14 touchdowns to three interceptions, while Brown’s rushed for 720 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Herron said Warner Robins’ defensive front seven has impressed him with their size and physicality. In five games the Demons have 49 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, five interceptions, and five fumble recoveries.
As Camden gets ready to play Warner Robins and the prolific roster they have, Herron doesn’t focus solely on the opponents who are heavily recruited.
“I never consider that,” Herron said. “We are just looking at what they are doing and scheme-wise, and trying to figure out a way to slow that down. They have so many talented players, you can’t afford to focus on one guy. There’s no way. If you focus on the run game they will kill you by throwing the ball outside. If you focus on the throwing game, they kill you running the ball. Really, we are just trying to focus on hanging in there with them the best we can. I don’t think with a team that talented you can afford to focus on anybody. “