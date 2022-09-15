A hungry Wildcats team (2-2) is looking for their third straight win, as they host Somerset Academy (2-1) at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
After having a crazy prior week, where the original opponent, Miami Dade Christian, canceled at the last minute, Camden head coach Jeff Herron pulled things together with an opponent in B.E.S.T. Academy out of Atlanta.
After routing the 2A school that had only accepted the game 48 hours prior, Herron said this week has been better because they know they are facing a Florida school that they had scheduled from the start.
“It was a crazy week and very stressful,” Herron said about the previous week. “Not knowing if we get to play or not. It all worked out in the end and certainly this week has been a little better from that standpoint, we know our opponent is coming and they are really good. We haven’t had to worry about how we might be playing. The weather has cooperated better this week, for the first time so far I think we have been able to be outside both days, which is unusual this year. Hopefully, that will translate better for us on Friday.”
Originally scheduled to face their second straight Florida school in Somerset, Herron spoke about the school’s reasons for scheduling Florida schools and how they do so.
“It’s a different way of scheduling your Florida teams,” Herron said. “There isn’t a one-set way, we have our ties on the Florida website. We have some coaches on our staff that have some contacts in Florida. That’s another way. There is a guy that we use to help us find games that some of the other schools in south Georgia use that he has contacts with people down there. It is a myriad of ways of doing it and they are all kind of different. Certainly, it is better if someone on our staff knows someone on their staff, but that is not always as easy to do.”
Herron said scheduling out-of-state games is kind of like recruiting, although some troubles have come about the last two years.
“Absolutely,” Herron said. “We have always tried to play some out-of-state schools because we are on the border, it just makes sense. Schools like to come here because of our facilities. It has been a good thing over the years. Over the last two years, we have had problems with schools dropping out, and the biggest issue with the Florida schools is there are no rules for kids changing schools. That’s what happened with Miami Dade... That is a new problem, and it didn’t use to happen like that, but it is a new problem that we have had to deal with and it is something that we have to be more careful with when looking at the future and seeing who is a little more stable than some of the other places.”
Putting all of their focus onto Somerset Academy, out of Pembroke Pines, the Wildcats have to be wary of the offensive firepower the Panthers possess. In three games, the Panthers are averaging 36 points a game and tallying 343 yards of offense.
“They are impressive,” Herron said of Somerset. “They aren’t your typical school down there like Miami Dade Christian was. They are one of the ones that kids are moving into. Their quarterback (Camden Hartzell) is just a sophomore but he’s thrown for almost 400 yards a game and he is completing 71 percent of his passes, which is just scary to me. They have some five-star receivers, four-star receivers, and others that are pretty dadgum good. They have good running backs and one of them is the coach’s son and he’s just a ninth-grader but he ran a 10.6 100-meters as an eighth-grader and a 21.3 200 as it’s the best time in the nation for a 14-year-old. They have skill guys everywhere on offense.
“Defensively, they are big, strong and they run well. We haven’t been able to see them against anybody that’s ran our style of offense of course but in a game like that, usually, the best medicine is to maybe keep the ball away from them and keep those really, really talented offensive guys standing on the sideline.”
Hoping to control the clock and the ball for as much as possible, Herron hopes the game against the Panthers will translate to what they will see come region time when everything is on the line.
“I keep telling the kids and mentioning every day that the schedule is just getting harder each week,” Herron said. “We have to be prepared for that and to work hard in practice. We are trying to be the best we can when region play starts. Whatever we have to do to make that happen, we will do it.”