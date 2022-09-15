A hungry Wildcats team (2-2) is looking for their third straight win, as they host Somerset Academy (2-1) at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

After having a crazy prior week, where the original opponent, Miami Dade Christian, canceled at the last minute, Camden head coach Jeff Herron pulled things together with an opponent in B.E.S.T. Academy out of Atlanta.

Drowning victim was prominent defense attorney

The man who drowned Sunday afternoon in the swift currents off Gould’s Inlet on St. Simons Island was a prominent defense attorney who had offices locally and in Atlanta, and was a frequent commentator on national radio and television.