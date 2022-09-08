Originally scheduled to take on Miami Dade Christian in its first of three games against Florida schools, Camden County now hosts The B.E.S.T. Academy out of Atlanta at 7:30 p.m tonight.
Miami Dade Christian called Camden County head coach Jeff Herron and told them they would not be playing in tonight’s contest. Having lost their head coach and several players over the summer, the team had already canceled a contest with Bainbridge the week before.
“This year what happened with Miami Dade is their head coach left in July and he took a job at another job,” Herron said. “When he took that job, he took a lot of their players with them. They don’t have a lot of players left and are concerned about being competitive, and they had canceled their game earlier with Bainbridge. We had thought that they would still play us, but they did not. There are no rules in Florida, they can go from school to school at any time and when that coach left he took his players with them. They just felt like they couldn’t be competitive. Luckily we were able to replace them and get a home game.”
Hoping to keep a home game on the schedule and keep the momentum churning from a 37-7 victory over Glynn Academy, Herron said taking a bye week was not going to happen.
“We wanted to play somebody,” Herron said. “We had sold season tickets and presale tickets. We have South Carolina State’s band that is going to be performing at halftime. We found somebody. We got B.E.S.T. Academy out of Atlanta.”
Having prepared his team to face Miami Dade, Herron was truly honest when he said he knew very little about the Class 2A Eagles out of Atlanta.
“Not anything really,” Herron said of his new opponent. “They didn’t have a game, and they had somebody cancel on them. I found them on the Georgia football website and called GHSA and they told us (it would be OK). We have been talking with them this morning (Wednesday) and got all the details worked out. They are coming down and honest to goodness, I don’t know a thing about them. They are 0-1-1, that’s about all I could tell you at this point. We had just finalized it about five minutes ago.”
Finalizing all the details during the lunch hour, Herron told his players during the morning meeting that Miami Dade had canceled the game. Waiting to tell them at practice about the new opponent, he was just excited to see his team respond in a strong way against Glynn the previous week.
“We had a decent week at practice, Labor Day is always a little different,” Herron said. “Certainly, it was a whole lot better when we had our meeting watching film. It had been a while since we won a game, so we were really excited to be able to get to it from the winning side of things.”
No matter the craziness that came about the week with scheduling a new opponent and preparing a whole new game plan, Herron pointed out the special performance that will occur at Chris Gilman Stadium.
The South Carolina State band will be performing during halftime of the game between the Wildcats and the Eagles. Herron said this happened because of the strong alumni base of Bulldog graduates.
“We have some South Carolina State alumni that are on our faculty and staff,” Herron said. “They are playing Bethune-Cookman (in Jacksonville) and are staying in Kingsland. So they had asked them about coming to the game and performing. They agreed to do it, and I think its going to be pretty neat.”