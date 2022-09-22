Camden-BHS_010
Buy Now

Camden County’s Phillip Lindsey carries the ball against Brunswick High last week at Glynn County Stadium.

 Derrick Davis The Brunswick News

The Camden County Wildcats (3-2) look to continue their winning ways when they host Atlantic Coast (0-4) out of Jacksonville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Having won three games in a row by scoring 43 points a game during the streak, Camden County head coach Jeff Herron believed that the second half, specifically the fourth quarter of the Brunswick High game was the turning point for the team.

More from this section

SPLOST forum draws light crowd

SPLOST forum draws light crowd

Richard Hathaway was leaning toward voting in favor of a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax in the November general election, but he wanted more information how the money would be spent.