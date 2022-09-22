The Camden County Wildcats (3-2) look to continue their winning ways when they host Atlantic Coast (0-4) out of Jacksonville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Having won three games in a row by scoring 43 points a game during the streak, Camden County head coach Jeff Herron believed that the second half, specifically the fourth quarter of the Brunswick High game was the turning point for the team.
Although they lost the game 16-10, the team showed glimpses of what the old Camden teams looked like dominating the game and the clock.
“I think we have certainly started to play a little bit better and work with a little more confidence,” Herron said of his team. “With that said, we are not perfect yet but I think we have been improving each week.”
Seeing the emotion that came from his team in the locker room after the Brunswick defeat, the Wildcats have grown the confidence to take down anybody. Herron hopes they don’t get too big-headed and keep focused on the task at hand.
“It has been a while since we won three in a row,” Herron said with a chuckle. “But yes, the kids are playing with more confidence. My challenge now is that you have to fight the big head. I heard a real famous coach say a long time ago, ‘I would rather fight the big head than the dead head.’ We are trying to keep them focused and keep them improving each week.”
The focus this week is on a Stingrays program that has struggled immensely. Scoring 13 points so far this season, Herron doesn’t see the game as a trap game necessarily, instead trying to get his Camden team region for region play in two weeks’ time.
“Atlantic Coast’s record is certainly deceiving,” Herron said of the opposition. “Yes they are 0-4, but they have played four really good teams out of Jacksonville. They have really good football players, and they have been a playoff team for the last four years. We are fully expecting them to do everything they can to break this losing streak of their own and we have to make sure that it doesn’t happen against us.”
Atlantic Coast is a spread offense that throws the ball 15 to 20 times a game with their quarterback Sean Speed. He also leads the team with 98 rushing yards.
On the defensive side of the ball, senior linebackers Elijah Bell and Tyree Rich lead the team in tackles with an average of seven a game.
“We have seen them in an even front for most of the year, and a little of an odd front last week,” Herron said of the Stingrays’ defense. “We really don’t know what to expect as far as what they will do against us.”