After grabbing hold of its first region win last week against Richmond Hill, Camden puts its focus on taking down No. 2 Colquitt County at Mack Tharpe Stadium at 7:30 tonight.
Camden County head coach Jeff Herron was happy to start Region 1-7A with an outright victory on the road against Richmond Hill, adding that he felt no monkey was on the teams back after going 0-4 last year in region play.
“Certainly getting that first region win, I didn’t feel like we had a monkey on our back or anything,” Herron said. “We wanted to get off to a good start in our region, and it was important to our team and the staff that we did. Again, that one is behind us and now we have to move on to Colquitt and try and get a second region win.”
Camden is just 5-13 in the all-time series against Colquitt County with eight straight losses against the Packers. The Wildcats’ last win in the series was a 22-15 victory over the top-ranked Packers in 2013.
Facing second-ranked Colquitt County a year ago, Camden had its chances in 33-30 OT loss.
But that was last year, and Herron knows the Packers’ coaching staff has changed since with Sean Calhoun taking over as the head man for Colquitt County after stints at Vestaviva Hills High School in Alabama and Carrollton.
Calhoun also served as the Packers’ offensive coordinator for two years from 2014-15.
“This year is a little different, Colquitt has a new staff,” Herron said. “We haven’t focused as much on last year’s game as we normally do because they have a new staff. They are very well-coached and are doing a great job with the kids. They have them playing hard and hitting people. I’ve been very impressed with them, I think their scheme has improved from last year. I think they are an improved football team from last year because they have many of those kids back from last year.
“We are an improved football team too, but we have a lot of kids that we are playing with right now who didn’t play last year against them. A lot of their kids did play against us so that worries me in terms of the experience factor and going into a hostile environment. It was a good game last year and we are hoping we find some way to make it a good game this year.”
The No. 2 Packers are seventh in 7A, scoring 37.3 points a game while ranking third in defense with 10.3 points allowed a game.
Being a well-run oiled machine, Herron said the new staff has continued to keep a scheme that has worked for the Packers.
“They haven’t changed,” Herron said. “If you watch them from last year to this year you might not know that they hanged coaches in terms of the schemes because the schemes are still relatively the same. They do a great job of running the ball and throwing the ball. They are just efficient in both areas. There are just a few differences that this coaching staff has as compared to last years.”