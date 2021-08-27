The Camden County Wildcats (1-0) head to Glynn County Stadium to take on the Glynn Academy Red Terrors (0-0-1) today at 7:30 p.m.
Although their first game of the season was called at the half due to lightning, the Wildcats were able to put up 31 points and hold the Columbia Eagles scoreless.
Led by running back Jamie Felix and company, the Wildcats rushed for 202 yards and three touchdowns in one half of play. Felix rushed for 75 yards, including a 44-yard run, and a touchdown on six carries.
The Wildcats will face a tougher test today.
In Glynn’s first game of the season, the Terrors held a late lead in the final minutes of the game before McIntosh Academy was able to score in four plays and tie the game.
Glynn marched down the field and had their field goal attempt in the final seconds slip through their hands, resulting in a tie.
The result doesn’t stop Coach Herron from acknowledging how good of a team Rocky Hidalgo has and how good of a coach he is.
“I know that Coach Hidalgo does a really good job, they’ve always had a good program,” Herron said about Glynn Academy. “They were extremely physical last week, well-coached. They got a good plan, offensively and defensively they put a lot of stress on you with their playing and how well they execute it. For this time of the year for this point in our program with all the changes, this is an extremely difficult task for us.”
The extremely difficult task that the Wildcats face is the offensive firepower that the Red Terrors have.
“Offensively, their quarterback, Tyler Devlin, does a really good job of running the offense, and they got three home run hitters (Tyson Rooks, David Prince, and Zech Ellis) that are all really good players. They do a good job of running the ball. I don’t see a lot of weaknesses in them.”
Those three home run hitters that Herron is alluding to accounted for 80 percent of the offense and 131 of Devlin’s 163 passing yards.
Herron added that his team will keep an eye on all 11 players defensively as he mentioned how physical the Red Terrors defense can be.
The first road game for Camden will also make for a new test under Herron.
“Something that we want to instill in our kids is it doesn’t matter where you play, you got to be ready to go,” Herron said. “When I was here before, we were literally better on the road than we were at home. Very few losses on the road. We always felt like we played very well on the road and sometimes that helps you get focused more than being at home quite honestly.”