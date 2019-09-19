Camden County narrowly escaped Richmond Hill last week, and look to refocus another opponent from Region 2-6A, Brunswick High.
Last year, Camden blanked Brunswick 37-0 as Logan Watson and company put it on the Pirates.
Watson went 8-of-13 for 170 yards and three touchdowns. He also toted the rock four times for 21 yards. Overall the Wildcats used its hard-nosed run game to silence the Pirates as they collected 229 rushing yards.
Jamie Felix had 10 carries for 77 yards and one score. Daryl Williams had eight carries for 54 yards and one score.
Felix averaged 7.7 yards a carry and Williams averaged 6.8. When the two main backs are doing that, then its a good day on the offense. Seven guys took at least one carry during that game.
However, it was likely Camden’s defense that sealed the deal. Pitching a shut out is not the easiest thing to do, neither is holding Brunswick’s rush attack to 61 yards. The Pirates did have some success through the air using both KJ Lee and Anthony Mountain who combined, completed 12-of-27 passes for 169 yards and one interception.
Logan Berryhill was the highlight of Camden’s offense in that game with four catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Feliz also had a catch for 36 yards and was the second leading receiver on the team.
That was last years game. Now the Wildcats are a year more experienced and return most of their playmakers from last year.
Through three full games, Watson’s completed 41-of-68 passes for 619 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions while currently holding a 117.6 quarterback rating.
He’s averaging 206.3 yards a game through the air and has guys like Shawn Hardy, Chamber Roberts, Andre Rogers, and Caleb Keaton pulling down balls for him.
Hardy leads the way for the team with 11 catches for 224 yards and three touchdowns. He’s averaging 74.7 yards a game and 20.4 a catch. Roberts has six catches for 161 yards and three touchdowns as he is the second-leading receiver on the team.
On the ground, Felix has 50 carries for 319 yards and three touchdowns. He’s averaging 106.3 yards a game, and 6.4 a carry. Williams is the second part of this two-headed monster as he’s gotten 34 carries for 167 yards, two scores while averaging 4.9 yards a carry and 55.7 a game.
However, Camden’s defense is on the level that Brunswick’s played against all season. Upfront for the Wildcats is senior Desmond Fogle, who leads the team in tackles with 28. Of those 28, 17 of them are solo tackles, and he also has two tackles for loss and one sack. He averages 9.3 tackles a game.
Then there’s Derrick Sinegal, who is a force. This season he’s recorded 15 solo tackles, 27 total, has two fumble recoveries, one pass deflection, and one interception. He’s up there with Fogle averaging nine tackles a game. Sinegal also scored on one of his fumble recoveries as well.
This defense overall has six tackles for loss, eight quarterback hurries, and seven sacks on the season. The Wildcats defense also has seven pass deflections, seven fumble recoveries, and three interceptions.
Brunswick won’t be a pushover for this Camden team, but the Pirates could give them a challenge. Kickoff is at 7:30 at Camden County’s stadium as the Wildcats look to stay perfect and go 5-0 on the season.