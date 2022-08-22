Opening the season with the Friday night lights beaming on the Wildcat logo at Chris Gilman Stadium, year two under Jeff Herron didn’t start in the best way.
Columbia opened the game with an 85-yard rushing touchdown by Jaden Baugh to put the Eagles (1-0) up 7-0 on Columbia (0-1).
“They went backwards the first two plays of the game,” Herron said. “We were playing great. And then on third down, we gave up an 85-yard touchdown run. Then we went three and out on offense and they went on a 10-minute drive.”
Using that big second drive to eat a lot of the clock, the Eagles scored again after they converted a 4th-and-five and earned a roughing the passer call on a 4th-and-35. Being rewarded with such conversions, the Eagles scored their second and final touchdown of the game on a carry by Elijah Morgan.
Before entering the locker rooms, Camden County scored its only touchdown of the game through the air as Ja’Marley Riddle caught the pass from the lefty Mason Robinson.
“We have been trying to throw the ball in situations,” Herron said. “They had scored right before the half and we had literally used our timeouts and got the ball back. It was a situation where we were going to have to throw and we did and we had a good play. Ja’Marley Riddle made a good move and we wound up scoring on that.”
Starting the third quarter with the ball, the Wildcats tried to find ways to march down the field and put points on the board. However, a fourth down stop by the Eagles kept the Wildcats from putting points on the board.
“No disrespect to Columbia,” Herron said. “They played their butts off and they have a good football team a well-seasoned playoff football team, but I made some decisions in the game, and we had two fourth downs inside the 20. I decided to go for them, and we didn’t make. If we had decided to make those field goals, we would have won the game.
“The first person that needs to be blamed is me. I told the kids that and I think we overlooked them, and I know I did. Last year, we played them and it was 31-0 in the first half. We got rained out at halftime last year. It was just hard to convince our guys that that wasn’t going to be the case. I did a poor job preparing our kids and I made some bad decisions in the game and on top of that, we didn’t play great. All those factors in and it wasn’t a lot of fun.”
Camden’s defense held its own in the second half, not allowing the Eagles to put any strong drives together, giving the offense chances to make plays and try and get points on the board.
With five minutes left in the third quarter, Robinson threw a pick to Columbia’s Lamaze Williams.
In the fourth quarter, Camden had a chance to take the lead late in the game with a third-and-1 from the 4-yard line.
“We had a chance to take the lead, and we had a penalty and got backed up. We got sacked on third down ad kicked a field goal ten. We had two other opportunities that we were inside the 20 and instead of kicking field goals, I decided to go for it and we didn’t make either one of them. That was six more points that we wasted right there. It was just a bad night on the reservation.”
Camden County will look to pick up its first win of the season when they travel to Glynn County Stadium to take on the Brunswick High Pirates (1-0), at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.