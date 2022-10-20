Camden-GA_005 copy.jpg
Camden County’s Quan Floyd carries the ball against Glynn Academy on Friday in Kingsland.

 Derrick Davis The Brunswick News

The Camden County Wildcats are looking to knock off No. 3 Valdosta from the ranks of the unbeaten as they host the title contenders at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

Playing in Region 1-7A is never easy, with three teams sitting weekly inside the top-10 rankings and the Wildcats get that experience as they move on from No. 2 Colquitt to No. 3 Valdosta.

