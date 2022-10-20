The Camden County Wildcats are looking to knock off No. 3 Valdosta from the ranks of the unbeaten as they host the title contenders at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Playing in Region 1-7A is never easy, with three teams sitting weekly inside the top-10 rankings and the Wildcats get that experience as they move on from No. 2 Colquitt to No. 3 Valdosta.
“I was joking with somebody (earlier in the week) and saying the schedule is getting easier,” said Camden County head coach Jeff Herron. “We played the No. 2 team in the state last week and we only have to play the No. 3 team this week.”
Herron reiterated that Valdosta’s been one of the premier teams not only in the state, but in the nation for a long time. The Wildcats have claimed 24 state titles and six national championships in the schools 109 year history.
Making the jump from Class 6A to 7A, Valdosta came out of the gates rolling with an 8-0 record and jumping on its first two region games. Normally, teams that make the jump up in competition sees some blips in the road, but Valdosta is a serious contender to go undefeated in the regular season and make a run for the illustrious state title.
“I’m not saying they have taken over the region yet,” Herron said. “They have beaten Lowndes and Richmond Hill, but if they beat Colquitt we will be able to say that. If they beat us and Colquitt, we can say that. They have had a great year and are on a roll right now. I’m not shocked by it because we scrimmaged them last year, and they did some really good things last year. They were well-coached and played hard and have some really good football players.
“They have been in this region, and they have been playing teams in this region forever. I don’t think anybody that is familiar with south Georgia football is shocked by the success they have had. They have always been good, and they have always played these teams whether they were in the region or not.”
The success Valdosta brings into Chris Gilman Stadium is the No. 1 scoring defense (4.38 allowed per game) and an offense that is starting to click.
“They have done a good job with both, and they have gotten better with their offense as the year has gone along,” Herron said. “They have grown up, and they have had some young kids playing and have matured offensively.
“The place they get you is defensively, they are just really, really good. Their defensive line has just dominated everybody this year, and their back eight guys are very fast and they run and hit you. The defensive line is one of the best I’ve ever seen in high school football. No one has been able to move the ball on them, and even when they were going through some growing pains on offense, the defense was still just dominating people. The problem now is the offense is starting to catch up, and they have turned into a really well-rounded football team.”
Herron can’t help but be amazed at the 3-5 defensive setup Valdosta runs and specifically the three monsters they bring forth in the trenches.
“It starts with their defensive line,” Herron said. “Their numbers are 8, 9, and 10. Eric Brantley (No. 9) he about killed us last year in our scrimmage. I’ve watched him two or three times on film, and he just dominates the game. Omar White (No. 10) is 6-foot-3 310 pounds, and both of those kids are SEC players. They are going to be playing in the SEC and if you put them on the opposite sides of each other you can’t keep them both away. TJ Morrison (No. 8) who is playing nose guard is very sound and plays very well in the middle, and you put all that speed around them makes them very tough.”
Herron and Camden County hope that bringing Valdosta to the Georgia border will make them antsy as they’ve only had to play two road games this far, Warner Robins and Lowndes.
“We are hoping that the trip and our home crowd and our environment can certainly help us,” Herron said. “We need that.”