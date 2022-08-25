Coming off a disappointing 13-10 loss at the hands of Columbia, the Camden County Wildcats travel to Glynn County Stadium to take on the Brunswick Pirates at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Camden County head coach Jeff Herron said it was a frustrating week all around for the team, describing the week as going from a funeral, to a wake, to being more of a church setting, and hoping to get his team ready to play tonight.

