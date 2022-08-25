Coming off a disappointing 13-10 loss at the hands of Columbia, the Camden County Wildcats travel to Glynn County Stadium to take on the Brunswick Pirates at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Camden County head coach Jeff Herron said it was a frustrating week all around for the team, describing the week as going from a funeral, to a wake, to being more of a church setting, and hoping to get his team ready to play tonight.
“We started 21 (new) guys as starters on Friday night and when that happens you are going to have problems,” Herron said. “A lot of them are young guys which leads to some issues too. Again, Columbia played well, and I don’t want to take anything from them, but our kids as poorly as they played, I was much worse as a coach. That’s been the frustrating part for me. I should have done a better job preparing our team and preparing in-game calls. You add those two together, an inexperienced team and a bad night by the head coach that’s what happens. We are trying to use what we learned last week and get a little bit more experience.”
Camden looks to move forward, but for them, they are facing their toughest test outside of their Region 1-7A schedule in the Brunswick High Pirates.
“They are similar to Columbia in this respect, they are better, but they are similar in that they have a lot of returners and are playoff tested,” Herron said. “Those are two things that we are not. We don’t have a lot of returners, and we are not playoff tested. That was a bad formula for us last week. I look at Brunswick on film, and I don’t see any weaknesses. They are really good on defense, in the past, that may have been on knock to some degree but they are really good on defense.”
On the defensive side of the ball the Pirates finished the 2021 season giving up 13.6 points per game, posting them in the top 10 in the 6A classification. At all three levels, the Pirates have a strong team led by defensive tackle Ka’Shawn Thomas, linebacker Devin Smith, and defensive back Ivan Johnson.
On the offensive side, the Pirates racked up 286 total yards of offense against Andrew Jackson to open the 2022 season. With J.R Elkins at quarterback, William Heck and Johnson in the backfield and the three headed monsters of Jayden Drayton, Terry Mitchell, and Kevin Thomas, Herron knows the monumental task at hand.
“They are really good on offense, it’s a two-headed monster there that does a great job of running the football,” Herron said. “If you try and load the box and stop the run they have three receivers that can just beat you and they really put you in a bine of trying to defend them. You turn to special teams and they have a great kicker/punter and when you have to kick/punt to them they have two returners that just scare you every time that you have to kick the ball to them.
“It’s going to be a monumental task for us, it was going to be a monumental task for us to begin with, and certainly, I don’t think anybody would have given us much of a chance but after what transpired against Columbia.”
Scheduling this game to not only have an opponent that was close travel wise, Herron said this Pirates team could have won the Region 1-7A last season and this year.
“Based on what I saw last year on film and the way our region was last year I think Brunswick would fit in really nicely and wouldn’t have any problems,” Herron said. “When we looked are our schedule I certainly felt like early, that they had the most talent and a chance to be the best team that we saw until we got to our region for sure. It is a shame that we are having to play them this early and a shame we have to come off a loss.”