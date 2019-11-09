Camden County secured its first Region 1-7A win of the season, and clinched a playoff berth in the process with a 30-20 road win at Tift County.
The victory secures the Wildcats the No. 3 seed out of the region. Region 1-7A has only four teams, so it is only guaranteed three playoff spots, unlike other regions with five or more teams. Camden dropped its first two region games to a pair of top-10 teams in Lowndes, the top-raned 7A team in the state, and Colquitt County, the fifth-ranked team in 7A.
Tift, also having lost to Lowndes and Colquitt, was in the same boat as the Wildcats. Instead of automatically taking the fourth seed from the region, an at-large spot will be filled by either the highest ranking fifth-place team out of a region or Tift County, if it is ranked higher in the power rankings than any of the fifth-place teams.
The win pushes Camden to a 8-2 record for the season. As the No. 3 seed, Camden will be on the road for the first round of the Class 7A state playoffs next week.
The Wildcats will face the No. 2 seed out of Region 3, Marietta, next week.
Marietta is ranked sixth Class 7A.