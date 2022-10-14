Camden was unable to keep pace with the second-ranked team in Class 7A, falling 49-21 to Colquitt County on Friday in Moultrie.
The Wildcats (5-3, 1-1 Region 1-7A) rolled into the matchup on a five-game winning streak, and found themselves within a touchdown through a quarter of play before the Packers pulled away with a 21-point second quarter.
“They played really well, and they’ve got a really good team,” said Camden head coach Jeff Herron. “They’re well coached, and it’s quark of scheduling I guess in the hurricane and all, but they had 16 days between our game and our last game to get ready for us. I think that played a part in it.
“They were extremely prepared for our offense, extremely prepared for our defense... When it started going downhill for us in the second quarter, it went downhill. It wasn’t one area, it was all areas.”
A short touchdown pass from Neko Fann extended the Colquitt lead to 21-7 early in the second period, and following a Camden punt, running back A’Marius Pace ripped off a 40-yard scoring run to push the deficit to 28-7.
Still fighting, Camden drove the ball into Colquitt territory on the ensuing possession, but it turned the ball over on downs just outside the red zone, and the Packers proceeded to march 73 yards to deal the finishing blow.
Colquitt County scored again late in the third quarter to push the lead to 42-7 before Camden would finally respond with a 93-yard touchdown drive, but it was too little, too late.
The loss is Camden’s first since August, but the path forward won’t get any easier for the Wildcats. Including Colquitt County, each of Camden’s final three region opponents are ranked.
No. X Valdosta High will travel to Kingsland next Friday.
“We get to play at home again,” Herron said. “I still believe in these kids, and I still believe they’re capable of being a really good football team. We didn’t play like it tonight, but when you play badly everywhere, that’s on me.
“I will do everything in my power to get it fixed for next week.”