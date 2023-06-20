A prolific bucket-getter during his time at Brunswick High School, Camarion Johnson proved he was much more than just a scorer in his senior season.
Johnson started 109 games over four years as a Pirate, racking up 1,336 career points, which places him second only to Aaron Swinson as the leading scorer in BHS history. He ranks within the top five all-time in Glynn County.
But it was everything else Johnson did on and off the court that earned him recognition as The News’ 2023 Boys Basketball MVP.
It was easy for Pirates boys basketball coach Chris Turner to describe what Johnson meant to the team this past season.
“A lot,” Turner said. “Everything.”
One of only three seniors on a team starting a trio of underclassmen, Johnson took it upon himself to lead by example following a season that saw Brunswick miss the state playoffs for only the third time since 2008.
Johnson worked throughout the offseason to prepare for his final season, spending countless hours in the gym and the weight room and silently challenging his teammates to follow his lead.
Once the season arrived, the fruits of Johnson’s labor was apparent. Not only was he able to continue scoring 20 points per night, but when called upon, Johnson readily changed his role to whatever the team required from him that game.
“Obviously he’s a great scorer, but he’s also had to play multiple positions,” Turner said. “He’s played anywhere from the point to the four, and one other thing that is special is he doesn’t get rattled. People took jabs at him, and you know they’re trying to stop him on the other side and grab him, and I’ve never seen him lose his composure. I think that’s one of the big things about him that makes him so special.”
Opponents knew Johnson had an extraordinary ability to put the ball in the basket, and they knew most of his teammates had not done so on the varsity level. Thus, there were contests where Johnson was face guarded, denied the ball, and if he did receive the ball, he would see multiple bodies between him and the basket.
On those nights, Johnson was content to play the decoy — up until his team needed him that is.
There was no better example than Brunswick’s first-round matchup against Tift County in the state playoffs.
Tift hounded Johnson throughout the night, forcing him to rely on his teammates to keep the scoreboard moving. But trailing in the waining seconds of the contest, Johnson grabbed the rebound on a missed free throw, drove down the court, and sank a baseline floater to send the game into overtime, where Brunswick would pull off the thrilling victory.
“They tried everything they could to get him rattled, and he kept his composure,” Turner said. “That play he made at the end was so special to put that game into overtime. We wouldn’t be in the Sweet 16 without that boy. He’s pretty special.”
Brunswick finished the season 22-7 en route to another Sweet 16 appearance, and Johnson was voted the Region 2-6A Offensive Player of the Year before going on to sign with South Georgia Technical College.
A great student and person, who is as humble as he is hungry to continue improving his game, Johnson is still only getting better.
“This year we got to see how special his athleticism is because he tore his ACL as an eighth grader, so it’s really taken him a certain amount of time to get healthy,” Turner said. “To see his explosion, he can fly too. He has got some bounce.
“So I really think his best basketball is ahead of him.”