Brunswick High’s Camarion Johnson is the 2023 Boys Basketball MVP

 Illustration by Derrick Davis/The Brunswick News

A prolific bucket-getter during his time at Brunswick High School, Camarion Johnson proved he was much more than just a scorer in his senior season.

Johnson started 109 games over four years as a Pirate, racking up 1,336 career points, which places him second only to Aaron Swinson as the leading scorer in BHS history. He ranks within the top five all-time in Glynn County.

