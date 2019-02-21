Sheydan Baggs wasn’t ready to close the book on his high school career. Joyful Hawkins’ buzzer beater ensured the senior guard wouldn’t have to.
Hawkins flipped in a shot with fewer than a second remaining to lift Brunswick over Coffee County 76-74 in the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs.
A game of runs, the Pirates and Trojans went back and forth in their third meeting of the season, even after it looked as if Brunswick had sealed the win when it went up five fewer than 30 seconds left after Kelan Walker knocked down a pair of free throws.
Coffee quickly got the ball down court and drove to the rim, where Hawkins met the ball handler and swatted the layup straight out to Jayce Moore, who buried the 3 to cut the deficit to two. Officials called an offensive foul on Brunswick as it tried to inbound the ball, resulting in two free throws to tie the game in stunning fashion.
But running off the second made free throw, the Pirates got to their end of the court before the ball was deflected. Hawkins picked up the loose ball and knocked down a short jumper over the defense.
“That boy’s special, Joyful is special,” Baggs said. “I didn’t think he was going to do it, but he did it.”
Hawkins bounced back from a relatively quiet first half to finish the game with 14 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks, but it was the play of Baggs that carried the Pirates through a cold shooting first half and past the relentless Trojans.
Baggs led the Pirates in nearly every phase of the game, finishing with 23 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, and three steals. He was also 6-of-7 from the free throw line.
“He plays hard,” said Brunswick head coach Chris Turner. “In the first half, he kind of got a little bit stationary, where he didn’t move a lot.
“In the second half he got low, he wanted the ball. You know when he had it, he was going to give you a good shot at the rim.”
A precursor of Baggs’ night came early in the first quarter when he ripped down a defensive rebound in traffic and fired a one-handed pass from three-quarters court to an open Hawkins for a layup, but it was a play down the stretch of the fourth quarter that acted as the best representative of his drive to win.
Just after scoring his eighth point of the final period to push the Pirates’ lead to three, Baggs dropped his defender with a vicious move and drove the lane. He missed the layup, but he immediately put on the breaks, reversed course, and stole the ball back from the rebounding Trojan. Baggs went back up with the ball, drew the foul, and sank both free throws to put his team up five with 3:19 to play.
After the game, Baggs credited his determination to the memory of former teammate Xantavian Pierce, who passed away in March 2018.
“I didn’t want this to be my last game,” Baggs said. “I just wanted to keep playing hard, have another game for my brother Tae. Everything we do is for Tae.”
The teams traded runs throughout the contest, beginning with Brunswick’s 9-2 spurt to open the game. Coffee used its own eight own run to tie the game at 14-14 just before Kelan Walker’s layup through contact to end the first.
In the second quarter, the Trojans overcame an eight-point deficit to take the lead on the back of a 12-0 run. Coffee went up by as much as 10 in the third quarter before Brunswick closed the quarter with 21 of the final 29 points.
Missed shots hurt the Pirates in the first half, when they went 4-of-15 on 3-pointers, despite generating some clean looks. Brunswick knocked down 4-of-8 attempts in the second half.
“The first half, we didn’t go inside-out,” Turner said. “We went outside-in. We didn’t go any in the inside and that was one of the reasons our percentage was really bad.
“We talked about it at halftime. We were going to at least try to get it to the rim or get it inside to Joyful, and he played big in the second half. He made a big shot at the end.”
As Walker has worked his way back from a hand injury that cost him much of the regular season, the Pirates have hit their stride, having now won six straight. The result is a team Turner feels is playing with much better chemistry than four or five weeks ago.
Brunswick will return to the court next week, when it’ll be back in front of the home crowd to host a quarterfinal game between the winner of the second-round match between Sequoyah and Douglas County.
“I was proud of the crowd, I was proud of our student section, our Blue Crew,” Turner said. “It seemed like it was just a lively crowd tonight.
“We’re going to need that again this coming Wednesday when we play again at home.”