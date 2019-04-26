Glynn Academy defeated Heritage High school 1-0 in the first round of the class 6-A playoff on Friday.
The first half of the match was all about defense for both the Terrors and Patriots. Glynn maintained possession for most of the half and got a few strong looks at the goal, but couldn’t get one of them to fall.
“I thought they played really well. Super proud of the guys who showed a lot of composure,” Glynn Academy head coach Bobby Brockman said. “I thought we were definitely the better team in the first half and came out in the second half and established a good rhythm and we deserved to win.”
Both teams played aggressively, and there were fouls called left and right, but it was Glynn that capitalized the most on those fouls with the only point of the day coming from on of its penalty kicks.
Chase Gabriel was the man of the hour when he made a penalty shot giving the Terrors a 1-0 lead with 25 minutes left to play. After the Patriots goalkeeper saved the first shot, another foul happened and allowed Gabriel to re-do the kick.
Once the Terrors scored, the defense went to work. Glynn stayed focused and warded off a potent Patriot offense for the rest of the half. Heritage didn’t get many shots at the goal as Glynn’s defense swarmed whoever had the ball.
Brockman praised his defense for a job well done and also what his players have to do to stay victorious in the next game.
“Would like to finish some chances better. We got one goal off a penalty kick, but we had some other opportunities that we just got to be more clinical in front of the goal,” Brockman said.
“But I thought defensively we played really well and limited their chances and they’re a good team. To put a team like that with a zero at the end of the game that says a lot about the way the whole team played defense.”
One of the most crucial defensive moments of the game came from senior goalkeeper Jon Henry Butler, who captured a save late in the second half on a Patriots penalty kick.
That save sealed the deal for the Terrors.
“The save was massive,” Brockman said. “It was a huge save for John Henry; obviously it changed the whole entire game.”
“I thought they played really well. Super proud of the guys who showed a lot of composure,” Brockman said. “I thought we were definitely the better team in the first half and came out in the second half and established a good rhythm and we deserved to win.”
Glynn Academy will either play Valdosta or Drew in the next round of the playoffs on May 2nd. If the Terrors face the Wildcats, the game will be in Valdosta, but if Drew wins, then the Terrors will host.