The Pirates have prepared months on end for this precise moment.
No.6 Brunswick High (9-0, 5-0 Region 2-6A) has worked to treat each contest as if it was a championship game, and as fate would have it, the regular season finale against Effingham County (7-2, 4-1) will serve as just that — a de facto region title game in Springfield at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
“We set the tone of winning the week, and every week being a championship week, because we knew eventually, one of these weeks would be a championship week,” said Pirates head coach Sean Pender. “For us, we have the guaranteed championship week with the City Championship. It’s just a one game thing, but to try to try to foster that into our next goal, which is a region championship, we knew it was going to come down to a week, a game. Sure enough, it happens here in Week 10.
“You couldn’t script it any better.”
It’s been a magical, yet dominant season for Brunswick thus far, entering the year unranked in Class 6A and subsequently steadily proving it belongs in the conversation among the best in the classification.
Averaging 37.8 points per game while holding opponents to 10.1 points per contest, Brunswick is the only team in Class 6A within the top 5 in both points scored and allowed, ranking fourth in each category.
Only three times has the Pirates’ margin of victory been fewer than four touchdowns — in a season-opening win over Pierce County in which the Bears requested to call the game at half, trailing by 21 points, a triumph over Statesboro that saw Brunswick take a 21-point lead into the fourth quarter, and the City Championship game, which was won on a game-winning field goal in overtime.
Despite notching a number of blowouts this season, Brunswick fully expects to find itself in a dogfight in a hostile environment against an upstart Effingham County team.
Just 5-15 over the two previous campaigns, John Ford has taken over at Effingham and quickly turned the program into a contender in Region 2-6A. Ford, who is in his first year as the head coach of the Rebels, is 67-19 in seven seasons as a coach, having twice made the finals in four seasons at Roswell before making a pair of deep playoff runs at Buford.
A head coach again following two years as the defensive coordinator at Bleckley County, Ford has the Rebels in a position to finish a regular season with two or fewer losses for the first time since 2002 and win its first region title in 26 years with a victory against the Pirates.
Taking over a program that had missed the playoffs for two straight years, and turning out a strong regular season in the first year on the job is a story very familiar to Pender, who did the same at Brunswick in 2017.
“It reminds me of my first year here,” Pender said. “My first year here, there was a lot of talent that was here, they were just seniors. They weren’t winning games, but there was a good portion of them that was talented. In our first year here, we came out and we were able to win all but two of our regular season games…
“It was a real similar feel to what they’re having. They have a brand new staff, a brand new energy with good coaches coming in. They have a team that wasn’t winning, but with some experienced players, and they really started teaching them how to win, how to believe in themselves.”
Of course, the Pirates had to rebuild following the graduation of their talented senior class, but after a 3-7 season, Brunswick has increased its standing within the region and won a postseason game in back-to-back years. Now, in the fifth year of Pender’s tenure, Brunswick is hoping the strong foundation it’s laid will carry the program to a monumental win.
Effingham hasn’t quite been an offensive powerhouse this season, averaging 22.2 points and close to 200 total yards per game.
“Offensively, they’re going to run some RPO schemes — they’re a spread concept team,” Pender said. “They will lineup in multiple formations. They like 20 personnel, they like 10 personnel and 11. You’ll see different types of schematics there.”
Instead, the Rebels win on the defensive side of the ball, where they rank eighth in Class 6A in points allowed, giving up just 14.4 per contest. Effingham features one of the stoutest defensive lines Brunswick has seen, which will be the matchup to watch against a Pirates team rushing for more than 200 yards per game behind a talented stable of backs.
In the secondary, expect the Rebels to mix up coverages while playing smart, disciplined football. The Pirates will need to do the same if they want to win their first outright region championship since 2009.
“Defensively, they’re going to be a 4-3 base,” Pender said. “They’re going to make a majority of their adjustments with the backside defensive backs, and they’re going to play semi-aggressive with their blitz schemes.”