Opening the season with polar opposite records, the Glynn Academy Terrors (2-0) travel to Kingsland to take on the Camden County Wildcats (0-2) at the Chris Gilman Stadium at 7:30 p.m.
Having just faced a McIntosh County team that runs a version of the wing-T offense, the Terrors will get another week of preparing to stop the offense that helped Camden County head coach Jeff Herron lift three state titles in his first tenure at the school.
“I think the biggest thing you see with teams that run the wing-T and why Jeff has been so successful with it is, some teams run (only) a component of it,’’ said Glynn Academy head coach Rocky Hidalgo. “Coach Herron has run the wing-T, he has run all of it. The wing-T is built to have answers for things, ‘Somebody does this, your counterpunch is this.’ A lot of those teams don’t have those counter punches in there. The one thing I will say about Coach Herron, coaching against him for years is he is going to have all those things in there. He is going to have an answer for those things.
“So, you have to do a great job coaching your kids. If you try and take away Down, they are going to come back and hit you with Sally. If you take away Sally they are going to hit you with Tackle Trap. He is an old hand at doing that stuff, and he knows all the tricks. Once you have run something like that forever, you know the answers. You can tell the answers by who’s making that tackle. So it makes people like that, dangerous play callers.”
In its first two games of the season, Camden is averaging 145 yards on the ground on the backs of Jaden Dailey, Quan Floyd, Braden Ritz, and quarterback Mason Robinson. Most of these players saw minimal playing time last year or are playing varsity football for the first time in a Wildcat jersey.
Despite their 0-2 record with close losses to both Columbia and Brunswick High, Hidalgo knows that Herron hasn’t forgotten how to coach.
“Jeff Herron didn’t wake up one day and forget about how to run a program,” Hidalgo said. “I think your success is somewhat limited by the talent of your players. That’s really what it comes down to.”
Hidalgo explained it more in detail by saying that the Wildcats defense is their strong suit, just as is his Terrors’ offense. As for the Wildcats offense and the Terrors defense, they are playing young players who are trying to get up to speed of the game.
“You look at his football team and defensively they have some really, really good players,” Hidalgo said. “On offense he is playing a lot of young kids. Young kids don’t just show up and perform on Friday nights. There is an old adage that for every sophomore you play, you can notch a loss for the season. Don’t know if that is really true but that is what we used to say up in 7A ball. He is playing with a lot of young kids and a lot of kids that didn’t play a lot. They are kind of in the same position that we are. In some ways opposite because we are a little ahead on offensively, and we are trying to catch up and play a lot of young kids on defense. They are probably the other way around, playing a lot of young kids on the offensive side of the ball.”
Seeing a Wildcats team that has gotten better week by week after watching both games on film, Hidalgo doesn’t want his team to wait for Camden County to make a mistake.
“Mismatches don’t beat you, mistakes do,” Hidalgo said. “They lost the game they lost to Columbia, because of their own errors. From my perspective we can’t sit around and wait for Camden County to screw up. If they show up Friday night and hold the football and do the things they are supposed to do and don’t shoot themselves in the foot, they are going to have a chance to win the game, just like we will. When you look at their football team, the first two weeks there were less errors last week and there will be less errors this week.
“We are going to have to come out and play a good football game. I can’t worry about Camden County, I can’t worry about Jeff, I have to worry about the Glynn Academy Red Terrors and Rocky Hidalgo. We have our own problems to solve.”
Although the Wildcats have struggled mastering the wing-T to what the old Camden County teams looked like, defensively Hidalgo believes they can go head-to-head with any team they line-up against.
“When you look at them, they are big and physical,” Hidalgo said. “On the back-end, they look really, really good. They look like those old Camden County teams. Defensively they will be able to play with anybody. They have got size and strength upfront. It’s hard to move them around, we are going to have to do a great job of blocking on the perimeter because they are physical on the edge. We can’t go out there and be a bunch of softies at wide receiver, we have to put our face on people and try to block people. They will run through your blocks. That’s the big one. I’ve watched them defensively. They are well coached defensively. Coach Jon Lindsey (defensive coordinator) has coached the heck out of them out of those kids. When you watch them they run around, they play hard and they play physical.”
Knowing the circumstances of what the game holds, a team trying to stay undefeated and another looking for its first win of the season, Hidalgo loves being able to play Camden every year since he took over the program in 2014.
“I like the regional battle,” Hidalgo said. “It’s a lot easier for me to go play Camden County than it is to play McIntosh. There is not a lot of win in it for me when we go and play McIntosh. The win is a relief because we are supposed to beat them. When I go and play Camden County we are a 6A team and they are a 7A (team) and it’s a lot more fun. Jeff Herron is over there feeling the same way, they are supposed to beat me because they have 600-700 more kids than we do. I enjoy coaching against these 7A teams from just this standpoint, it’s a lot of fun and you go out and compete to win.”