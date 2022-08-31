Opening the season with polar opposite records, the Glynn Academy Terrors (2-0) travel to Kingsland to take on the Camden County Wildcats (0-2) at the Chris Gilman Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

Having just faced a McIntosh County team that runs a version of the wing-T offense, the Terrors will get another week of preparing to stop the offense that helped Camden County head coach Jeff Herron lift three state titles in his first tenure at the school.

