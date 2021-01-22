ATHENS — The Georgia Bulldogs are planning to play 56 games this season including Southeastern Conference series at Foley Field with Tennessee, South Carolina, Kentucky, Auburn and Ole Miss.
The college baseball season begins Feb. 19 at Foley Field with a four-game series against Evansville. In fact, 18 of Georgia’s first 22 contests will be at home. The Bulldogs will have four straight weekend series at Foley Field, featuring a four-game set with the Purple Aces, a four-game series with Gardner-Webb (Feb. 26-28) and three-game series with North Florida (March 5-7) and Lipscomb (March 12-14).
For the first time since 2016, Georgia will open SEC play at home, playing host to the Volunteers from March 19-21. The other SEC home series will be with the Gamecocks (April 2-4), Wildcats (April 16-18), Tigers (Apr. 30-May 2), and Rebels (May 20-22). Georgia’s road trips in the conference will be at Texas A&M (March 26-28), Vanderbilt (Apr. 9-11), Missouri (Apr. 23-25), Arkansas (May 7-9) and Florida (May 14-16).
Georgia will play a two-game set with rivals Clemson and Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs will play host to the Tigers on Tuesday, April 20 and the Yellow Jackets on Tuesday, April 27. Georgia will travel to Clemson on March 30 and to Tech on May 18. Also of note, Georgia’s game with Wofford on March 16 will be in Greenville, S.C., at Fluor Field, home of the Greenville Drive. They are the Class A Advanced affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. The Bulldogs will play a two-game series with Georgia Southern, Georgia State and Kennesaw State as well. Georgia anticipates adding one more non-conference game to its 2021 slate.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all opponents, dates and times are subject to change. Also, games and dates could change for television scheduling purposes.
The SEC Tournament will feature the league’s top 12 finishers in the regular season and be played in Hoover, Ala., from May 25-30. NCAA Regional action will be June 4-7 with Super Regionals slated from June 11-14, both played at various campus sites. The 2021 season culminates with the College World Series (CWS) from June 19-30 in Omaha, Neb. The Bulldogs have made six appearances in Omaha including winning the national title in 1990 and reaching the CWS Finals in 2008.
Georgia, ranked as high as No. 12 in the preseason, will resume practice Jan. 30. The Bulldogs are in their eighth year under Ike Cousins head baseball coach Scott Stricklin. The Bulldogs welcome back 20 returning lettermen and 16 newcomers. The incoming recruiting class has been ranked as high as No. 9 by D1Baseball.com.
The 2020 Bulldogs were poised to have a special season when the current pandemic canceled the campaign after only 18 games. Georgia was ranked as high as No. 2 nationally with a 14-4 record. In 2019, Georgia was a national No. 4 seed and played host to an NCAA Regional to cap its finest year in a decade, going 46-17 including 21-9 in the SEC.
Due to the pandemic, Foley Field will operate in a socially distanced, reduced capacity seating model. Additional information on tickets for the upcoming season will be announced at a later date.